A turn-of-the-last-century home in Bellport Village known to residents as the Tea Box for its former flat-roofed shape is on the market for $2.5 million.

"It was shaped like a giant tea box at one point," says listing agent David Rice of Rice Realty Group.

The five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home now features a turret with a porch below, and was updated with an open kitchen with gray cabinets. The property features a blue stone patio and gunite pool.

There are views of Bellport Bay, Fire Island and the ocean from the top floor and a roof deck.