A Bellport Village home that dates back to 1780 is listed for $795,000.

The 3,314-square-foot home is an example of the Federal style. “It was probably one of the original Bellport homes,” says listing agent Annie Rohrmeier of Eileen A. Green Realty.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 9-1/2-foot ceilings on both floors and an updated kitchen. It is located on a half-acre property.