Bellport Village waterfront house asks $2,495,000
An elegant four-bedroom waterfront house on more than an acre is on the market in Bellport Village for $2,495,000.
Set back 300 feet from Patchogue Bay, the property on Thorn Hedge Road has 50 feet of private beach front and separate guest quarters.
The 4½-bathroom house has hardwood floors, central air conditioning, an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, den and formal dining room.
A grand formal entrance includes an elegant open staircase, and large windows throughout bring in lots of natural light.
Charming features like three gas-burning fireplaces in the living room, dining room and master bedroom, walk-in closets and a screened-in porch with Bay views add warmth to the house.
Built in 1987, the house has an unfinished basement, two-car garage and a large outdoor brick patio surrounding an in-ground heated pool.
"Its location in Bellport Village, there’s none other like it," listing agent Perry Goldsmith of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. "It’s a lovely private location."
Its open living, beautiful grounds and guest residence make it perfect for entertaining, Goldsmith said.
"You have all the pleasures of waterfront living with a nice setback, so you don’t get all the exposure to salt and wind," she said.
Taxes on the property in the South Country Central School District are $28,606.