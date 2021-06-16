TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Brentwood brick Colonial on sale for $475,000

The brick-and-stone house was built by a mason

The brick-and-stone house was built by a mason to showcase his craftsmanship, the owner says. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A circa 1950 brick Colonial home is on the market in Brentwood for $475,000.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home was built by a mason for himself to showcase his craftsmanship, says owner Joseph Kelly.

"The classic style of the brick and stonework, in addition to the oak floors that run through the house, are timeless," Kelly says. "The updates made to the house were designed to blend Classical architecture with modern style."

The home also features a Florida room connecting to the rear deck, which overlooks the half-acre property.

"It’s such a unique home," says listing agent Adam Rodriguez of Coldwell Banker American Homes, who, as a childhood friend of the owner is quite familiar with the home. "A family that loves entertaining would definitely enjoy the house in its entirety."

"The dining room is a true formal dining room," Rodriguez says of the wood-paneled room. "The fireplace in the living/family room is so inviting on those cold winter nights: It’s just a great spot."

The annual property taxes are $9,042.

