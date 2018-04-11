Bernie Madoff’s former home in Montauk lists for $21M
Bernie Madoff’s former home in Montauk just listed for $21 million.
Vornado Realty Trust’s Steve Roth and theater producer Daryl Roth bought the renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot home after the government seized Madoff’s assets in 2009.
The 1.5-acre property sits on 180 feet of beach and is protected by a bluff.
Architect and designer Thierry Despont redesigned the home for the Roths, and the current structure features a double-height great room with a 30-foot-high fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a fully updated kitchen and a master suite with its own private staircase and deck.
All the rooms open to the outdoors, and the grounds feature gardens, a new gunite pool, a deck and cabana. A path on the property leads directly to the beach.
The property is listed with Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group.
