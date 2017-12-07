Bethenny Frankel is the new owner of the Morning Glory House in Bridgehampton, which once served as a bed-and-breakfast.

The reality television star and founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails bought the property for $2.037 million in October, according to property records. The 4,239-square-foot house first listed in the summer of 2016 with an asking price of $3.2 million, was most recently listed for $2.495 million.

“I think (Bethenny) thought it was a great investment because it’s seven bedrooms, walk to town,” says Kathleen Conway of Town & Country Real Estate, the listing agent for the property. “It’s an older house, and she just really loved the charm that it had.”

Originally built in 1910, the house underwent a major renovation under architect Brian O’Keefe and local builder Dennis Boyle. The house, with seven bedrooms and 5-1/2 bathrooms, includes a formal entry hall with dark hardwood flooring and a hand-carved staircase.

“The house has high ceilings and lots of beautiful molding and details,” Conway adds.

The 0.6-acre property, which includes a covered wraparound porch, has an in-ground gunite pool that is surrounded by a bluestone patio. Conway says that Frankel has already done some outside landscaping but is unaware of her future plans for the home.

Frankel is set to star in a new reality show on Bravo called “Keeping It Real Estate,” in which she and Fredrik Eklund, a real estate broker and reality TV star, buy and flip multimillion-dollar homes.

The Morning Glory House is the second property that Frankel has purchased in Bridgehampton in recent years, having bought a five-bedroom home that backs to a 40-acre reserve for $2 million in 2013.

“I guess she obviously likes the area,” Conway says.

Frankel was not available for comment about her purchase.