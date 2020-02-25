Bethenny Frankel sells her 1910 Bridgehampton home for $2.28M

Reality TV personality, entrepreneur and author Bethenny Frankel has sold her circa 1910 Bridgehampton home for $2.28 million.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star, owner of Skinnygirl lifestyle brand and author of four self-help books, listed the seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house for $2.59 million after buying it for $2.03 million in 2017, according to a spokeswoman.

Compass' Caroline Sarraf was the listing broker on the 4,200-square-foot shingle-style house that once operated as the Morning Glory House bed and breakfast.

The buyer, represented by Vincent Abbate of Nest Seekers International, has been renting for years and decided to buy.

“The home is unique because it is a piece of Bridgehampton’s history,” Abbate said. “It was a bed and breakfast named the Morning Glory House. It has been brought up to date by Frankel and the previous owner, so it features all of the modern amenities while also retaining its historic charm.”

The home, hidden behind a newly planted evergreen hedge and gated for additional privacy, has a wraparound veranda, spacious lawn, sleek stone patio with an extra-large dining area and heated pool.

Oversized parlor rooms, high ceilings, skylights and walls of windows flooding the house with natural light are just a few features that make the newly renovated Montauk Highway Victorian stand out.

“The house spoke to my clients for a number of reasons, one being the location,” Abbate said. “The home boasts a quick stroll to some of the Hamptons most prestigious restaurants and shops as well as world-class ocean beaches.”

The ground floor holds a large gathering room that includes a white marble wet bar and double set of French doors leading to the patio and pool. Also on the main floor is a second light-filled double parlor living room with fireplace, a formal dining room, a full bath, and a butler’s pantry cabana room with access to a pool-adjacent covered porch.

“My clients were originally interested in new construction but when they stepped into [the property] they quickly realized why I brought them there,” Abbate said. “They now own a home that is as solid as new construction but with the added charm and uniqueness that they wouldn’t have found elsewhere.”

The kitchen has all new professional appliances, adjacent to a windowed breakfast room and a second pool bathroom has a door leading to the garden and convenient laundry room.

Frankel has another Bridgehampton home that she continues to visit, according to Abbate. She also sold her SoHo condo for $3.65 million in late January, the spokeswoman said.