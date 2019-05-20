TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel's former Oyster Bay office for rent

The Long Island rocker has moved out (to newer, more modern office space).

The entrance Billy Joel used for the Oyster

The entrance Billy Joel used for the Oyster Bay building where he rented office space. Photo Credit: DAVID CRIBLEZ

By Valerie Kellogg valerie.kellogg@newsday.com @valeriekellogg
Billy Joel's former longtime office in Oyster Bay is available for rent, says the Audrey Avenue building's owner.

Joel occupied the space for 15 years, says Terry Sciubba, also a real estate broker. "He was there, in and out," always entering from the back of the building, where the offices are located, she says. Gold records and other memorabilia adorned the walls, she says.

The space is available for rent for $1,975 a month, according to the real estate listing. About 400 square feet, it contains two rooms on the first floor, half the basement and a parking space in a private lot, according to a sign in a window of the building that says Joel is "moving on out."

"He was a good tenant," says Sciubba, adding, "I'd walk into the building through the back and he'd be sitting in his office."

She says she once saw Joel's ex-wife, TV chef and cookbook author Katie Lee, at the building.

Joel, who lives in Centre Island, vacated the office space in April and moved his offices to newer, more modern quarters in the area, she says.

The building also is available for sale, for an asking price of $979,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island website. It comes with other tenants in the building, including an architect, an IT firm and a building company, Sciubba says. 

The 1904 structure is known as the Powers Building because of its original owner, Bernard H. Powers, Sciubba says. Powers was a plumbing contractor who ran his business of the building and lived upstairs and was a postmaster and managed Oyster Bay's baseball team, according to newspaper archives.

The brick building is located at 34 Audrey Ave.

Valerie Kellogg, a Huntington resident, is an editor at Newsday.

