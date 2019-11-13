The waterfront Southold home of a founder of Blue Man Group is on the market for $6.75 million.

Located on 5.23 acres, the house is owned by Phil Stanton, who was an original member of the blue-faced performance art troupe, and Jennifer Stanton, a former actor, singer and dancer who now teaches yoga and helps run The Blue School, a progressive school in lower Manhattan.

The Stantons, who had owned the home next door, purchased this 4,565-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in 2012, and have spent summers, weekends and holidays there, they say.

“Up until recently, we’ve used it much more than I think most people consider a summer home,” says Phil, adding that their sons, now 12 and 10, are of an age where their schedules often keep them in the city on weekends near their main residence.

Built in 1860, the house required a major overhaul, including all new wiring and plumbing. Other work included relocating the kitchen so that it faced the pool area, refinishing and staining the oak wood floors, and adding a large picture window and four smaller ones to the playroom.

“Now it’s one of our favorite rooms of the house,” says Phil.

The house has a screened-in porch next to a mahogany deck, both of which face Town Creek, an inlet that feeds into Southold Bay.

Unoccupied since 1978, the property had turned into a wild, messy bramble that the couple wanted completely cleared. In the process, their landscaper discovered beautiful Japanese hollies, says Phil. “He went into this nest and found these jewels of plants and put them along the fence line on one side," he says.

The property has a heated pool and hot tub, pool house with shower, two barns, an outdoor shower and a private deepwater dock.

Originally part of their home next door, the oak wood barn is a multipurpose structure, says Jennifer.

“It’s a dance party barn for all our kids,” Jennifer says of her sons and their friends.“It’s a workout barn. It’s sort of an open Shamanistic space so that we can make whatever we want to out of it when we want to.”

The second barn is two stories high, with an exploded brick exterior and a belfry at the top, says Jennifer. It was once used for potatoes and horses, she says.

“I think that someday it could be an architectural gem and made into a home,” she says.

“The whole house has just got this comfortable, elegant vibe,” says listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group. “The grounds are magical. They just have this sensibility that it’s hard to put words to, but it just feels like a hug.”

“Bliss House,” as the Stantons call it, has served as the backdrop for many parties, holidays and other happenings for their friends and family.

“But our traditions are going to continue on,” says Jennifer. “We just decided we’ll do it somewhere else.”

The family, who has had homes in Southold since 2001, plans to embark on new adventures and do a lot of traveling.

“When you have a house like that, the house wants to be lived in,” says Jennifer. “We’ve made that our priority. And now we see that it’s time for a new chapter.”