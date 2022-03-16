Sun-filled Blue Point Colonial lists for $650,000
A five-bedroom sun-filled Colonial in Blue Point is listed for $650,000.
Built in the 1930s, the three-bathroom house on Atlantic Avenue mixes old-world charm with modern touches.
Hardwood floors run throughout the first floor, and there are elegant moldings and ceiling fans in many rooms. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and wood beams, and the eat-in kitchen has an adjacent enclosed porch, one of two sunrooms in the house.
"The downstairs has the nostalgia of being a 1930s home, and they kept so many features," said Debra Carpluk of Keller Williams Realty Elite, who is co-listing the home with Kristen Moriarty.
While the spacious formal dining room gets natural light, the sunroom with windows on three sides outshines it.
"The sunroom I absolutely love, especially in today’s world of working from home," Carpluk said.
There’s a large, unfinished attic space and a recently renovated basement with ample storage and outdoor access.
Set on a 0.35-acre lot, the 2,700-square-foot home is in the Bayport-Blue Point School District. Annual taxes are $10,101 without the STAR rebate.
Updates include a Trex composite deck and a patio leading to green space and a long driveway that can accommodate several cars.
"It’s got such a beautiful, expansive front lawn," Carpluk said. "It really is such a lovely home, and there’s not too many homes like this."