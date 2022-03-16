TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sun-filled Blue Point Colonial lists for $650,000

The five-bedroom, three-bedroom house has original 1930s features

The five-bedroom, three-bedroom house has original 1930s features as well as modern updates. Credit: Keller Williams Realty Elite/Debra Carpluk

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A five-bedroom sun-filled Colonial in Blue Point is listed for $650,000.

Built in the 1930s, the three-bathroom house on Atlantic Avenue mixes old-world charm with modern touches.

Hardwood floors run throughout the first floor, and there are elegant moldings and ceiling fans in many rooms. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and wood beams, and the eat-in kitchen has an adjacent enclosed porch, one of two sunrooms in the house.

"The downstairs has the nostalgia of being a 1930s home, and they kept so many features," said Debra Carpluk of Keller Williams Realty Elite, who is co-listing the home with Kristen Moriarty.

While the spacious formal dining room gets natural light, the sunroom with windows on three sides outshines it.

"The sunroom I absolutely love, especially in today’s world of working from home," Carpluk said.

There’s a large, unfinished attic space and a recently renovated basement with ample storage and outdoor access.

Set on a 0.35-acre lot, the 2,700-square-foot home is in the Bayport-Blue Point School District. Annual taxes are $10,101 without the STAR rebate.

Updates include a Trex composite deck and a patio leading to green space and a long driveway that can accommodate several cars.

"It’s got such a beautiful, expansive front lawn," Carpluk said. "It really is such a lovely home, and there’s not too many homes like this."

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

Images from the Town of Babylon Centennial Parade,
Babylon to celebrate its 150th anniversary of split from Huntington town
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the traffic
County exec gets traffic light added to busy Woodmere intersection
Amber Luo, of Ward Melville High School in
Ward Melville High senior takes 3rd, earns $150G in Regeneron contest
Linda Mangano is photographed outside federal court in
Feds: Linda Mangano should serve 2 1/2 years in prison for corruption
A new study found that first responders at
Study: Ground Zero workers more prone to cancer mutations
NYPD detectives work the scene at Jim Li's
NYPD: Great Neck attorney killed in his Queens office
Didn’t find what you were looking for?