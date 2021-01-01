Blue Point expanded Cape with canal views lists for $689,000

TODAY'S PAPER
The house has a charming front porch with a canal view.

By Rachel O'Brien
A four-bedroom expanded Cape with canal views in Blue Point is on the market for $689,000.

The three-bathroom house on Davis Avenue has plenty of open concept living space with an eat-in kitchen, seating at a large island, a living room, sunken den, formal dining room and barroom.

The house has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and entrance foyer.

"It has a very generous spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings," listing agent Julie Poidomani of Realty Connect USA said. "It seems like buyers nowadays like the grays, the blacks, the whites and this house has all of that."

The 1984 house has a charming front porch with a canal view, a side yard deck and a back deck in a fenced-in yard.

"It has been renovated and updated and has a great location in South Blue Point, walking distance to Corey Beach, is across the street from the canal, all the summertime fun," Poidomani said.

The house has a pantry and crawl space for extra storage.

The owner has had the house since 2002, is an empty nester and is selling now to downsize, Poidomani said.

Taxes on the 0.28-acre property in the Bayport Blue Point Union Free School District are $10,606.

