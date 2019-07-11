TODAY'S PAPER
$899,000 Blue Point home belonged to NY society member

This Blue Point home is listed for $899,000.

This Blue Point home is listed for $899,000. Photo Credit: Brian Kyaw

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Blue Point home built circa 1880 for New York society member Walter Lispenard Suydam has come on the market. The home is asking $899,000.

Suydam worked on Wall Street as a produce exchange broker and was connected to other prominent New York families, including the Astors, Roosevelts and Vanderbilts. The land for the estate was purchased from Joseph Avery, founder of the Blue Point Oysters business, says listing agent Julie Poidomani of Realty Connect USA.

The main house, designed by Sayville architect Henry Green and named Manowtasquott Lodge, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with claw foot tubs, wide-plank hardwood floors and an octagonal gazebo room with a fireplace and French doors leading to the yard and fireplace. The kitchen features a coal-burning stove and the master bedroom has a wood-burning stove. The home also has the original bell system for household staff.

Also on the .8-acre property is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest cottage and vaulted ceilings in living and dining rooms.

