Two adjacent properties in Blue Point listed for $799,000 are zoned for business on the first floor and apartments above.

Both are two-story Colonials. The smaller building includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above a beauty and massage parlor. It shares a driveway with the larger building, which has three commercial spaces: a health food grocer, a therapist and a social worker. Below is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

The property is next to the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.

Debra O’Neill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.