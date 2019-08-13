TODAY'S PAPER
By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Two adjacent properties in Blue Point listed for $799,000 are zoned for business on the first floor and apartments above.

Both are two-story Colonials. The smaller building includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above a beauty and massage parlor. It shares a driveway with the larger building, which has three commercial spaces: a health food grocer, a therapist and a social worker. Below is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

The property is next to the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.

Debra O’Neill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.

