BOGO Blue Point property lists for $799,000
Two adjacent properties in Blue Point listed for $799,000 are zoned for business on the first floor and apartments above.
Both are two-story Colonials. The smaller building includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above a beauty and massage parlor. It shares a driveway with the larger building, which has three commercial spaces: a health food grocer, a therapist and a social worker. Below is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.
The property is next to the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.
Debra O’Neill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.