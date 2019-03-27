Why settle for one home when you could have two? Check out three Long Island properties that offer the potential for extra space — and income.

Port Washington: $930,000

A three-bedroom main house and two-story, one-bedroom cottage generate more than $5,000 in monthly rental income for Irina Goldverg, who has owned the 6,000-square-foot Port Washington property since 2010, she says. Tenants, she says, appreciate the fact that both structures, built in 1935 and listed together for $930,000, look and feel like stand-alone homes. “I think we all like unique, cozy, warm places, and this property is a perfect example of that,” Goldverg says. “Everyone who has lived there says they feel like they are at home.”

The listing agent is Freda Melia of Laffey Real Estate.

Patchogue: $599,000

Views of Great Patchogue Lake greet visitors to a BOGO property in Patchogue, listed for $599,000 by Stephanie Bryson of Marylou Swan Realty. Owner Gloria Burton says the cottage originally served as housing for early-20th century millworkers, preceding construction of the two-bedroom main house. As she prepares to depart her home of 60 years, Burton says she will miss the neighborhood.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s walking distance to the village, two libraries, restaurants and shops,” she says. “And it’s only 20 minutes to Smith’s Point and the ocean.”

Copiague: $398,800

Mike and Pat Owczarek are selling the Copiague property they have owned for the past 25 years with an asking price of $398,800. Included are a two-bedroom house and a separate one-bedroom cottage that is occupied by a long-term renter. Both structures were built circa 1920, and the property offers access to Town of Babylon beaches and numerous entertainment options, Mike Owczarek says.

“The neighborhood is great, only a block-and-a-half from Tanner Park, where they have free concerts every Wednesday and Friday during the summer, a little restaurant with outdoor seating, and Little League, soccer and football fields.”

The listing is held by Richard Shane and Laurie Weeks of All Islands Estates Realty.