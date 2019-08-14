A two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom mobile home in Bohemia is on the market for $79,000.

The home has an eat-in-kitchen, central air conditioning, two sheds and a 30-gallon hot water heater that was replaced in 2015.

The home is located in the Bunker Hill Village Development. A monthly fee of $988 covers taxes, water, sewer, and snow and garbage removal

The listing agent is Deborah D’Amore of Unique Home Sales of Long Island.