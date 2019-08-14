TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Bohemia mobile home lists for $79,000

This mobile home in Bohemia has an eat-in-kitchen,

This mobile home in Bohemia has an eat-in-kitchen, central air conditioning, two sheds and a 30-gallon hot water heater that was replaced in 2015. Photo Credit: Unique Home Sale

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom mobile home in Bohemia is on the market for $79,000.

The home has an eat-in-kitchen, central air conditioning, two sheds and a 30-gallon hot water heater that was replaced in 2015.

The home is located in the Bunker Hill Village Development. A monthly fee of $988 covers taxes, water, sewer, and snow and garbage removal

The listing agent is Deborah D’Amore of Unique Home Sales of Long Island.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Ahkhazyah Wright was sentenced after being convicted of Teen gets 20 years for LI house party shooting
The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Dry and sunny, with a chance of a shower
Tax breaks from the Riverhead Town IDA were Decadeslong tax breaks from IDAs spark controversy
A former bartender at a Hamptons tavern has Suit: CNN anchor assaulted Hamptons bartender
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
Peter Meehan, disabled 9/11 survivor and former NYPD Former NYPD cop charged in grand larceny 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search