Bohemia mobile home lists for $79,000
A two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom mobile home in Bohemia is on the market for $79,000.
The home has an eat-in-kitchen, central air conditioning, two sheds and a 30-gallon hot water heater that was replaced in 2015.
The home is located in the Bunker Hill Village Development. A monthly fee of $988 covers taxes, water, sewer, and snow and garbage removal
The listing agent is Deborah D’Amore of Unique Home Sales of Long Island.
