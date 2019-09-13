A Bohemia mobile home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is on the market for $164,500.

Located in the Bunker Valley Development, the house as an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a master suite with a jetted bathtub and a separate shower.

A $980-per-month land lease covers annual property taxes, water, sewage, and garbage and snow removal, says Arlene Shaffer of Century 21 Princeton Properties, who is listing the home with Jennifer Shanahan.