3-bedroom Bohemia mobile home lists for $164,500

This Bohemia mobile home is listed for $164,500.

This Bohemia mobile home is listed for $164,500. Photo Credit: Century 21 Princeton Properties

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Bohemia mobile home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is on the market for $164,500.

Located in the Bunker Valley Development, the house as an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a master suite with a jetted bathtub and a separate shower.

A $980-per-month land lease covers annual property taxes, water, sewage, and garbage and snow removal, says Arlene Shaffer of Century 21 Princeton Properties, who is listing the home with Jennifer Shanahan.

