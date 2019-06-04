'Location is great' at $439,000 Bohemia home, seller says
Seller Joseph Balestrieri
Community Bohemia
Asking price $439,000
The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath high ranch on a .26-acre lot
The competition A four-bedroom, two-bath high ranch on Walnut Avenue is listed for $449,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch on Johnson Avenue sold Feb. 27 for $235,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $9,980
Time on the market Since April 15
Listing agent Tina Krist, Coach Realtors, Sayville, 631-567-8500
Why it’s for sale Balestrieri, 44, a union sheet metal worker, says he wants more living space.
It’s unclear what Balestrieri likes more — his home or its location. He talks about both:
“This location is great. I’m on a dead end street. It’s very quiet and the neighbors are great. I’m right near all the stores and close to Sunrise Highway. I commute to the city on the train, and the Ronkonkoma train station is five minutes away. There’s plenty of parking there and it’s free …. I took down a wall between the living room and dining rooms shortly after I moved in, in 2010. Between that and the vaulted ceilings, it’s much more open than the normal high ranch. I’ve had a lot of work done. The entire heating and air conditioning system was new four years ago — from the oil tank to the burner to the hot water tank. The hardwood floors are refinished, and the stairs and the banister are
new. The first floor has a two-car garage and separate living space. The driveway can fit four to five cars, and there’s all new fencing in the backyard. This house and property are a nice size. Neither requires a lot of work to keep them in good shape.”
