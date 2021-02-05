TODAY'S PAPER
Bohemia renovated Cape on sale for $399,000

The property is completely fenced in, and features

The property is completely fenced in, and features a large backyard with a Trex deck. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography/Arkar San Wai

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A renovated four-bedroom, one-bath Cape-style home is on the market in Bohemia for $399,000. The annual property taxes are $8,080.

The sellers, who have lived in the house for over 10 years, have renovated the entire downstairs themselves, from the kitchen to the bedrooms, bathroom and flooring, notes Ashley Knox of Keller Williams Points North, who is listing the home with Timothy Galligan.

The home has a full basement with an outside entrance and two bedrooms upstairs, which can be converted into a master suite.

"The homeowners didn’t spare any expenses, even to the details of the light switches, which were done to the next level," says Knox, referring to SMART light technology.

The 0.45-acre property, which is completely fenced in, features a large backyard with a Trex deck. The house is in the Connetquot Central School District, close to schools, shopping, the Connetquot River State Park Preserve and Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.

"They really did impeccable work in the home," Knox adds, calling the house a "great family home, a great starter home."

