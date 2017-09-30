A Montauk home owned by artist Rogan Gregory and boutique owner Bethany Mayer has been featured in several design books. It is on the market for $1.995 million.
Gregory was originally known as a clothing designer and is now a sculptor. Mayer owns Montauk beachwear shop Surf Bazaar and Amagansett beauty and wellness boutique Botanica Bazaar.
“Together, they are a creative power couple and this house shows it,” says Kristi Law of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the home with Rylan Jacka. “With his creative eye, [Gregory] stripped it down of its trim and extraneous details to reveal a rustic modern beach house.”
Their redesigned three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom home, built in the 1990s, has been featured in “The Inspired Home: Nests of Creatives,” by Kim Ficaro and Todd Nickey, and “Gypset Style” by Julie Chapin.
Celebrities, musicians and artists, including U2 frontman Bono, have visited the home, Law says. “Think Warhol estate of the modern era, and on a realistic budget,” she says.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.