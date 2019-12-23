A palatial custom brick residence in Muttontown's Pen Mor Farms is listed for $4.499 million. This luxurious 9,000-square-foot house is poised on 2.33 acres of flat land.

“It’s very beautiful and has a European flavor to it," says Sunita Gera, the owner of the house. "It has a lot of millwork and mosaics. Very ornate looking.”

Gera fell in love with the property at first sight and bought it right away in 2012.

“Every inch is usable, and you have a lot of property in the back. You can put a tennis court, or a pool if you like,” says listing agent Neena Chowdhary of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

It’s close to everything and a one-hour drive from New York City.

Gera wants to sell it because her kids are moving out and she is trying to downsize.

The home comes with Crestron Smart Technology.

Built in 2006, the home has five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Annual taxes are $77,425. It is in the Locust Valley Central School District.