THE SCOOP At the center of the South Fork, Bridgehampton is a quaint area that avoids the crowds of points east while still providing homes, beaches and restaurants that define the Hamptons.

“The overriding value of Bridgehampton is that because of the location, even in the peak of the season, you are never really more than 15 to 20 minutes from anything,” says Jason Schommer of The Corcoran Group. “You can’t get that in any other location in the Hamptons.”

Most of the 9.2-square-mile hamlet offers traditional shingle-style houses, with prices that typically range from just under $1 million for renovation projects to as much as $30- to $40 million for grand estates, Schommer says. South of Montauk Highway, approaching the oceanfront, “there has been some of the most superior modern architecture in the last 10 years that really takes advantage of the setting,” he adds.

A new luxury housing development, Barn and Vine, features 37 homes on half- to one-acre plots that range from $3 million to more than $4 million. Schommer says another proposed development, a 16-acre subdivision on Scuttle Hole Road, would add eight houses on one-acre lots built along a pond.

North of the highway, homes are scattered among farm fields and tucked into wooded areas.

“If people can’t get a house by the water, they go for the farm views,” says Janet Hummel, senior managing partner of Town & Country Real Estate. “Wherever you are, you get something nice.”

Main Street, featuring restaurants and shops situated in houses built in the 19th and 20th centuries, is being considered for a historic district designation by the Town of Southampton to preserve its old-world charm.

The street is lined with popular eateries, including Pierre’s, Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, World Pie, and Almond, which just opened L&W Market next door.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Popular beaches include Mecox Beach and W. Scott Cameron Beach. The area is also home to Sayre Park, the annual site of The Hampton Classic horse show, which will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are no condos or co-cops listed on the market.

SALES PRICE Over the first six months of 2018, there were 98 home sales in Bridgehampton, which includes Water Mill and Sagaponack, with a median sale price of $3,012,500, according to Town & Country’s Hamptons 2018 mid-year home sales report. Total sales volume was $412,664,838. Over the first six months of 2017, there were 79 home sales with a median sale price of $3.075 million.

SCHOOLS Most students attend Bridgehampton School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Southampton

Area: 9.2 square miles

ZIP code: 11932

Population: 1,756

Median age: 48.3

Median household income: $76,111

Median home value: $3,012,500

LIRR to NYC: 2 hours and 30 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $500

School district: Bridgehampton

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to Town & Country Real Estate

RECENTLY SOLD

$620,000

Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Tpke.

Style: Cottage

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1960

Lot size: .77 acres

Taxes: $1,612

Increased: $25,000

Days on the market: 289

(per MLSLI)

$2.85 million

Williams Way

Style: Contemporary

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Built: 1968

Lot size: .57 acres

Taxes: N/A

Reduced: $600,000

Days on the market: 1,058

(per Zillow)

$8 million

Halsey Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 11 full, 1 half

Built: 2012

Lot size: 2.8 acres

Taxes: $21,107

Reduced: $450,000

Days on the market: 23

(per Zillow)

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.249 million

This Postmodern, with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the living room, sliders in the kitchen and dining room that open to the pool area, and an en suite master bedroom on the first floor. The 2,516-square-foot house sits on a .37-acre property. David Mazujian, The Corcoran Group, 917-603-5613

$3.595 million

This five-bedroom, 5-1/2 bathroom home, at roughly 6,000 square feet, features a double-height foyer that leads into a great room with a fireplace, a kitchen boasting vaulted ceilings with skylights, and a master suite with a marble bath, fireplace and balcony offering distant ocean views. The 1.10-acre property also includes a heated pool, bluestone patio and three-car garage. Brendan Skislock and Vincent Frezzo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-514-7887, 917-513-3948

$7.995 million

This five-bedroom traditional, with 6-1/2 bathrooms, features a living room with a sandstone fireplace, a kitchen with a breakfast seating and a walk-in pantry, and a master suite with a bathroom, fireplace and terrace. The .92-acre property, with a heated gunite pool and detached two-car garage/pool house, includes private deeded ocean access and a deeded pathway to Sagg Pond. Christopher Burnside, Brown Harris Stevens, 516-521-6007

On the market (per OutEast.com)

Number of houses 168

Price range $775,000-$60 million

Tax range N/A