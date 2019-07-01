TODAY'S PAPER
'Million Dollar Listing' star Ryan Serhant helps sell Bridgehampton home

The Bridgehampton house.

The Bridgehampton house. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
An oceanfront Bridgehampton property that had been on the market for $42.5 million has sold. 

The 7,360-square-foot home, situated on 1.42 acres, sold for close to the asking price, according to listing agency Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Further information on the selling price and buyer was not disclosed.

The house, which first listed in May 2018, has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two powder rooms. Designed by Barnes Coy Architects in Bridgehampton and Manhattan, it is adorned with walnut and limestone flooring and windows that stretch from floor to ceiling.  

The property, with views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Sag Pond, boasts a heated infinity-edge pool, a pool house and an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and bar. 

The sale was brokered by Eileen O’Neill of Douglas Elliman and Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers International and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York."

Property records show that the house last sold in early 2015 for $27.5 million. 

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

