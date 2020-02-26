A 13.57-acre complex recently sold in Bridgehampton for $18.5 million. The original asking price was $24 million.

Comprising two adjoining lots, the property has a 6,600-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½-bath shingle house and a sprawling apple orchard and one-acre pond, with dock and boathouse. The house has an open-floor plan and wood-beamed ceilings throughout, and the master bedroom has a vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling. A swimming pool is on the edge of the pond and the boathouse has a full bath and outdoor living space with fireplace.

The adjoining properties were owned by Sandy Gallin, a talent agent and manager, who died in April 2017. In his storied career representing talent, Gallin catapulted Richard Prior, Cher and Whoopi Goldberg to fame. In his later years, Gallin switched gears, becoming a real estate investor/interior designer who transformed homes into estates bearing his unique and tasteful aesthetic.

“The legacy of this enchanting Sandy Gallin-built home was elevated by the carefully curated design by the owners,” says listing agent Eileen O’Neill of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “The parklike setting with natural pond, apple orchard and boathouse is a true oasis in the heart of the Hamptons.”