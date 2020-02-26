TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Talent agent Sandy Gallin's Bridgehampton lots sell for $18.5M

The property has a six-bedroom, 6½-bath shingle house

The property has a six-bedroom, 6½-bath shingle house and a sprawling apple orchard and one-acre pond, with dock and boathouse. Credit: Douglas Elliman/Jake Rajs

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A 13.57-acre complex recently sold in Bridgehampton for $18.5 million. The original asking price was $24 million.

Comprising two adjoining lots, the property has a 6,600-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6½-bath shingle house and a sprawling apple orchard and one-acre pond, with dock and boathouse. The house has an open-floor plan and wood-beamed ceilings throughout, and the master bedroom has a vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling. A swimming pool is on the edge of the pond and the boathouse has a full bath and outdoor living space with fireplace.

The adjoining properties were owned by Sandy Gallin, a talent agent and manager, who died in April 2017. In his storied career representing talent, Gallin catapulted Richard Prior, Cher and Whoopi Goldberg to fame. In his later years, Gallin switched gears, becoming a real estate investor/interior designer who transformed homes into  estates bearing his unique and tasteful aesthetic.  

“The legacy of this enchanting Sandy Gallin-built home was elevated by the carefully curated design by the owners,” says listing agent Eileen O’Neill of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “The parklike setting with natural pond, apple orchard and boathouse is a true oasis in the heart of the Hamptons.”

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search