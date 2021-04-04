Brightwaters brick-and-stucco home on the market for $959,999

An unusual waterfront brick-and-stucco Tudor home in Brightwaters is on the market for $959,999.

Instead of smaller closed-off rooms, the house has an open floor plan and is over 3,000 square feet, says listing agent Tammy Ramsay, of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates.

"Sometimes people look at Tudors and think the bedrooms are going to be really small and have the curved ceilings," Ramsay says. "This particular house, the bedrooms are very large and they don’t have those Cape-like ceilings."

Built in 1934, the five-bedroom, 3½-bath home sits on Brightwaters Canal, has been updated with Andersen windows and a slate roof, and has hardwood floors, a sunroom, a family room with built-in bookcases, an office with built-in shelves, a large, bright kitchen and a deck.

Despite its proximity to the canal, the house has never had any water damage, Ramsay notes.

"It’s one of the few houses in the neighborhood that didn’t get affected by Hurricane Sandy," she says, adding that the house boasts water views from every room in the house. "It has a gorgeous front porch," she says. "You can sit and watch the boats pass."

Located in the incorporated village of Brightwaters, in the Bay Shore school district, the home comes with docking rights and access to tennis and a beach just down the block.

The annual property taxes are $21,439.