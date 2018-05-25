A historic home was floated by steam barge from an estate in Bay Shore to its current location in Brightwaters more than 100 years ago. It is on the market for $1.249 million.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial was built circa 1818, says listing agent Jeffery Rettaliata of Ramsay Realtors.

“There’s a picture above the mantel of the house being moved up the concourse,” says Rettaliata, referring to the canal in town.

The house is assumed to be the guest house of the Bay Shore estate and was believed to have been moved after the estate was sold, according to the owner.

The home features a deep front porch. The parlor, living room, dining room, master suite and a brick patio all have fireplaces. A two-car detached garage comes with a loft.

The roof was updated 10 years ago and the heating system is two years old, Rettaliata says.