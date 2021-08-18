TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Brookhaven Cape lists for $599,000

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath Cape, built in 1940, feels

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath Cape, built in 1940, feels a little like a bed-and-breakfast, the listing agent says. Credit: Daniel Rodriguez Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A circa 1940 Cape-style home is listing in Brookhaven for $599,000.

Walking through the front door is like walking back in time, says listing agent Bonnie Liotine of Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife.

"It just feels very charming and homey," says Liotine. "And, then as you progress into the kitchen, the kitchen becomes wide open and the room that opens up to is a tremendous great room. It’s sort of an evolvement from years gone by."

The 2,600-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 2½ baths, granite kitchen counters, wood-paneled cathedral ceilings and walls, a brick fireplace and walnut-stained wide plank oakwood floors.

The 0.43 acre property has a large backyard with a hot tub and a bar with two service counters.

"It gives you a party feel," says Liotine.

The house also has private guest quarters with a separate entrance, kitchen, living room and upstairs bedroom loft. "It almost feels like a bed and breakfast," says Liotine.

The home, which is in the South Country Central School District, is close to the shopping and theaters in Bellport and Patchogue villages, as well as beaches.

The annual property taxes are $14,177.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

A rendering of the oceanfront Long Beach Superblock
Developers' plan for Long Beach Superblock site: 238 apartments, 200 condos
Suffolk police at the scene in Lake Grove
Cops: Two children critical after Lake Grove crash
Simone Development Companies used this illustration to market
Real estate firm sells Hicksville site for $45 million
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and Christopher
Legal papers: Spota, aide appealing convictions, prison sentences
According to news reports, an announcement is imminent
What to know about coronavirus booster shots
Dr. David Chiang, 60, of Lake Success, receives
COVID-19 boosters give added protection, 2 LI doctors say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?