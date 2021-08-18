Brookhaven Cape lists for $599,000

A circa 1940 Cape-style home is listing in Brookhaven for $599,000.

Walking through the front door is like walking back in time, says listing agent Bonnie Liotine of Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife.

"It just feels very charming and homey," says Liotine. "And, then as you progress into the kitchen, the kitchen becomes wide open and the room that opens up to is a tremendous great room. It’s sort of an evolvement from years gone by."

The 2,600-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 2½ baths, granite kitchen counters, wood-paneled cathedral ceilings and walls, a brick fireplace and walnut-stained wide plank oakwood floors.

The 0.43 acre property has a large backyard with a hot tub and a bar with two service counters.

"It gives you a party feel," says Liotine.

The house also has private guest quarters with a separate entrance, kitchen, living room and upstairs bedroom loft. "It almost feels like a bed and breakfast," says Liotine.

The home, which is in the South Country Central School District, is close to the shopping and theaters in Bellport and Patchogue villages, as well as beaches.

The annual property taxes are $14,177.