Brookhaven hamlet is perched on the Great South Bay along Long Island’s South Shore almost 60 miles east of the New York City border. “It’s a very quaint little town where artists take advantage of the landscape of the area with its gorgeous shoreline," says Town of Brookhaven Council member Michael Loguercio, adding that there are views of the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge in nearby Shirley.

About a year ago, Brookhaven Town transformed a swampy, overgrown, almost 400-by-400-foot area at the end of Beaver Dam Road into a bricked pier with new bulkheading, indigenous plants and benches, Loguercio says. The project cost about $150,000, he says, and will include two fishing stations where anglers can cut bait and clean fish to be built as part of a local Eagle Scout project.

The Long Island Rail Road is doing a study to find possible sites to relocate the Yaphank train station to help ease congestion in Ronkonkoma, says Aaron Donovan, Metropolitan Transportation Authority deputy communications director. “The current station is hardly used, and moving it to a more accessible and populated area with better parking would be a big help to those living in Brookhaven,” says Loguercio.

Brookhaven was originally named Fire Place, and was purchased by English Colonists in 1664 from native Unkechaugs in a deal that included Bellport, according to Hometown Long Island, a 1998 Newsday Long Island history publication. The name Fire Place came from the fires lit along the western edge of Carmans River to guide whaling ships safely ashore. It was changed to Brookhaven in 1666.

The community is home to H.O.G. Farm, an organic farm owned by actress Isabella Rossellini. It’s about 15 acres and has been growing vegetables, herbs and fresh flowers since 1996, says Sean Pilger, farm manager. “Primarily we do a CSA program for about 200 members of the community, run a farm stand on the property and sell produce to about 24 restaurants in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island," he says. "We also have public events on the farm about once a month with live music and farm produce. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, support the farm and have a good time."

Waterfront homes in the 6-square-mile hamlet are in an area known as the "E section," so named for three creeks that form the shape of the letter E, says Deborah L. Galligan, owner broker of Swan Realty in East Patchogue. "Some residents are city folks who have weekend homes here or have decided to retire here,” she says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Aug. 1, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2019, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $344,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $176,925* and the high was $1,140,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 42 home sales with a median sale price of $341,000. The price range was $195,000* to $1,385,000.

* bank owned

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 6 square miles

ZIP code: 11719

Population: 3,451

Median age: 50.5

Median household income: $82,083

Median home value: $401,500

LIRR to NYC:94 to 119 minutes at peak from Bellport

Monthly ticket: $461

School district: South Country

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$319,999

This expanded ranch with four bedrooms and one bathroom is on a .36-acre lot and includes a dining room with a wood-burning store, an eat-in kitchen and a one-car attached garage. Taxes: $8,665. Cheryl LaPuma and Donna Wolfe, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-445-4133.

$549,000

This 2,375-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room and a breakfast room. The 16-by-40-foot inground pool is surrounded by pavers and a pergola is nearby. Taxes: $11,091. Christine Schaeffer, Eileen A. Green Realty, 631-286-3366.

High-End

$899,000

This canal-front four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was recently gutted and renovated. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and new HVAC are features. A boat ramp is part of the 110 feet of bulkhead. Taxes: $17,317. Joyce Roe, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-235-8621.

RECENTLY SOLD

$820,000

Address Buscher Ct.

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1968

Lot size 162x125 feet

Taxes $16,721

Reduced $0

Days on the market 41

$485,000

Address S. Country Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1954

Lot size 100x150 feet

Taxes $9,185

Increased $5,010

Days on the market 102

$305,000

Address Old Stump Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1968

Lot size 100x100

Taxes $8,664

Reduced $75,000

Days on the market 239

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 32

Price range $140,000 to $899,000

Tax range $2,342 to $17,317