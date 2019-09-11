Brookhaven hamlet draws artists, anglers, retirees
THE SCOOP
Brookhaven hamlet is perched on the Great South Bay along Long Island’s South Shore almost 60 miles east of the New York City border. “It’s a very quaint little town where artists take advantage of the landscape of the area with its gorgeous shoreline," says Town of Brookhaven Council member Michael Loguercio, adding that there are views of the Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge in nearby Shirley.
About a year ago, Brookhaven Town transformed a swampy, overgrown, almost 400-by-400-foot area at the end of Beaver Dam Road into a bricked pier with new bulkheading, indigenous plants and benches, Loguercio says. The project cost about $150,000, he says, and will include two fishing stations where anglers can cut bait and clean fish to be built as part of a local Eagle Scout project.
The Long Island Rail Road is doing a study to find possible sites to relocate the Yaphank train station to help ease congestion in Ronkonkoma, says Aaron Donovan, Metropolitan Transportation Authority deputy communications director. “The current station is hardly used, and moving it to a more accessible and populated area with better parking would be a big help to those living in Brookhaven,” says Loguercio.
Brookhaven was originally named Fire Place, and was purchased by English Colonists in 1664 from native Unkechaugs in a deal that included Bellport, according to Hometown Long Island, a 1998 Newsday Long Island history publication. The name Fire Place came from the fires lit along the western edge of Carmans River to guide whaling ships safely ashore. It was changed to Brookhaven in 1666.
The community is home to H.O.G. Farm, an organic farm owned by actress Isabella Rossellini. It’s about 15 acres and has been growing vegetables, herbs and fresh flowers since 1996, says Sean Pilger, farm manager. “Primarily we do a CSA program for about 200 members of the community, run a farm stand on the property and sell produce to about 24 restaurants in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island," he says. "We also have public events on the farm about once a month with live music and farm produce. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, support the farm and have a good time."
Waterfront homes in the 6-square-mile hamlet are in an area known as the "E section," so named for three creeks that form the shape of the letter E, says Deborah L. Galligan, owner broker of Swan Realty in East Patchogue. "Some residents are city folks who have weekend homes here or have decided to retire here,” she says.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos on the market.
SALES PRICE
Between Aug. 1, 2018, and Aug. 20, 2019, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $344,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $176,925* and the high was $1,140,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 42 home sales with a median sale price of $341,000. The price range was $195,000* to $1,385,000.
* bank owned
OTHER STATS
Town: Brookhaven
Area: 6 square miles
ZIP code: 11719
Population: 3,451
Median age: 50.5
Median household income: $82,083
Median home value: $401,500
LIRR to NYC:94 to 119 minutes at peak from Bellport
Monthly ticket: $461
School district: South Country
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$319,999
This expanded ranch with four bedrooms and one bathroom is on a .36-acre lot and includes a dining room with a wood-burning store, an eat-in kitchen and a one-car attached garage. Taxes: $8,665. Cheryl LaPuma and Donna Wolfe, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-445-4133.
$549,000
This 2,375-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room and a breakfast room. The 16-by-40-foot inground pool is surrounded by pavers and a pergola is nearby. Taxes: $11,091. Christine Schaeffer, Eileen A. Green Realty, 631-286-3366.
High-End
$899,000
This canal-front four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was recently gutted and renovated. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and new HVAC are features. A boat ramp is part of the 110 feet of bulkhead. Taxes: $17,317. Joyce Roe, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-235-8621.
RECENTLY SOLD
$820,000
Address Buscher Ct.
Style Farm ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1968
Lot size 162x125 feet
Taxes $16,721
Reduced $0
Days on the market 41
$485,000
Address S. Country Road
Style Cape
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1954
Lot size 100x150 feet
Taxes $9,185
Increased $5,010
Days on the market 102
$305,000
Address Old Stump Road
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1968
Lot size 100x100
Taxes $8,664
Reduced $75,000
Days on the market 239
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 32
Price range $140,000 to $899,000
Tax range $2,342 to $17,317
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.