73° Good Morning
$420,000 Brookhaven cottage faces nature preserve

Turkeys, deer, foxes and ospreys visit the land

Turkeys, deer, foxes and ospreys visit the land around this 1928 Brookhaven cottage. Photo Credit: Eileen Green Realty

By Juliette Fairley Special to Newsday
A Brookhaven cottage across the street from the Burnett Lane Nature Preserve is on the market for $420,000.

“The wildlife is what makes it special,” says Debbie Liguori, the sister of owner Mary Ann Fath. “We have turkeys visit us, deer, foxes and osprey. The land was preserved for the birds, like yellow canaries, that need low grass to eat.”

The house was built in 1928. The land, a .32-acre lot, is protected because it was formerly a bird sanctuary and strawberry farm conserved by the Post Morrow Preserve Foundation some 25 years ago.

“It may have been just a summer home when we bought it,” Liguori says. “My parents wanted to preserve it, but we did add a bathroom downstairs and renovate the kitchen in the 1970s . . . The steep staircase is original.”

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath homes comes with a detached, side-gabled, double-car garage with roll-up doors and a wood shingle roof.

In addition to the sound of singing birds, the property comes with docking rights at the Squassux Marina, where hamlet residents can park their motor boats and sailboats at the junction of Carmen’s River and the Great South Bay.

Annual property taxes of $4,422 are considered low for the hamlet of Brookhaven, says listing agent Lauretta Haag of Eileen Green Realtor.

