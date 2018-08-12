A Brookhaven cottage across the street from the Burnett Lane Nature Preserve is on the market for $420,000.

“The wildlife is what makes it special,” says Debbie Liguori, the sister of owner Mary Ann Fath. “We have turkeys visit us, deer, foxes and ospreys. The land was preserved for the birds, like yellow canaries, that need low grass to eat.”

The house was built in 1928. The land, a 0.32-acre lot, is protected because it was formerly a bird sanctuary and strawberry farm conserved by the Post Morrow Preserve Foundation some 25 years ago.

“It may have been just a summer home when we bought it,” Liguori says. “My parents wanted to preserve it, but we did add a bathroom downstairs and renovate the kitchen in the 1970s . . . The steep staircase is original.”

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath homes comes with a detached, side-gabled, double-car garage with roll-up doors and a wood shingle roof.

In addition to the sound of singing birds, the property comes with docking rights at the Squassux Landing marina, where hamlet residents can park their motorboats and sailboats at the junction of Carmen’s River and Great South Bay.

Annual property taxes of $4,422 are considered low for the hamlet of Brookhaven, says listing agent Lauretta Haag of Eileen Green Realtor.