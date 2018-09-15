A Brookhaven Colonial with extensive gardens and a separate artist studio is on the market for $595,000.

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home sits on a hill, says Nancy Vargas-Johnson of Realty Connect USA, who is co-listing the property with Sonja Krumholz. It is surrounded by three quarters of an acre with perennial gardens, which can be seen from many of the rooms and a screened porch.

“It has a New England feel with cedar shake siding,” Vargas-Johnson says. “It just feels serene.”

The detached studio comes with water and electricity.