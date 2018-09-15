Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$595,000 Brookhaven home comes with cottage

This Brookhaven home is on the market for

This Brookhaven home is on the market for $595,000. Photo Credit: Realty Connect USA/Vizzi Edberg

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Brookhaven Colonial with extensive gardens and a separate artist studio is on the market for $595,000.

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home sits on a hill, says Nancy Vargas-Johnson of Realty Connect USA, who is co-listing the property with Sonja Krumholz. It is surrounded by three quarters of an acre with perennial gardens, which can be seen from many of the rooms and a screened porch.

“It has a New England feel with cedar shake siding,” Vargas-Johnson says. “It just feels serene.”

The detached studio comes with water and electricity.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

A man is surrounded by photographers after leaving Lehman Bros. fall decade ago hit LI and the world
An artist's rendering shows the Covert Avenue underpass Project to eliminate some grade crossings
Marilyn Sims casts her vote in the primary LI turnout in Dem primary tripled that of 2014
Defenseman Rob O'Gara (46) skates on Friday at LI's O'Gara hopes to earn a spot with Rangers
Gilgo State Park, closed for three years in Gilgo State Park to be replenished, reopened
New York Lottery's Yolanda Vega, center, presents a Two 20-something LIers strike it rich in lottery