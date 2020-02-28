A Contemporary home in Brookville is on the market for $2,895,000. Annual taxes for the house on two flat acres of land are $57,059.

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in the Broadhollow section is up on a hill on a private cul-de-sac. “This seems to be exactly what buyers are looking for, privacy and exclusivity,” says listing agent Joseph Scavo, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, adding that visitors are often overwhelmed by the amount of natural light coming into the home, which has big windows and big doors throughout.

The house was built in 1990. In recent years, the owner has installed a new kitchen, stuccoed the entire exterior, replaced all exterior lighting and installed Cambridge pavers on the patio, etc. There is also a heated pool, spa, gym, plus room for a tennis court. Scavo calls it the "ultimate entertainer's paradise.”

The house is in the Jericho Union Free School District.