Rynwood, a historic estate in Brookville with a 60-room mansion, has come on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years for an asking price of $23 million.

The mansion sits on 50 acres and was built in 1927 for Sir Samuel Salvage, who was president of the American Viscose Corporation and known as the "father of rayon." It was named Rynwood after Salvage's wife, Katherine, says listing agent Debra Quinn Petkanas of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The home was designed by architect Roger Bullard, with gardens designed by landscape architect Ellen Biddle Shipman.

After purchasing the home in 1979 from Brooklyn restaurateur Frederick William Irving Lundy, the owners did a two-year restoration project with interior designer Mark Hampton. The property features wrought iron gates from metalsmith Samuel Yellin and stained glass windows from artist Mary Hamilton Frye.

The mansion also boasts a 6,000-bottle wine cellar.

"The house is in impeccable condition and has all the modern updates that people would want, including central air, an elevator and an updated heating system," Petkanas says.