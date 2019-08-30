TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Brookville's Rynwood lists for $23M

This Brookville home is listed for $23 million.

This Brookville home is listed for $23 million. Photo Credit: Tyler Sands

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

Rynwood, a historic estate in Brookville with a 60-room mansion, has come on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years for an asking price of $23 million.

The mansion sits on 50 acres and was built in 1927 for Sir Samuel Salvage, who was president of the American Viscose Corporation and known as the "father of rayon." It was named Rynwood after Salvage's wife, Katherine, says listing agent Debra Quinn Petkanas of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

The home was designed by architect Roger Bullard, with gardens designed by landscape architect Ellen Biddle Shipman.

After purchasing the home in 1979 from Brooklyn restaurateur Frederick William Irving Lundy, the owners did a two-year restoration project with interior designer Mark Hampton. The property features wrought iron gates from metalsmith Samuel Yellin and stained glass windows from artist Mary Hamilton Frye.

The mansion also boasts a 6,000-bottle wine cellar. 

"The house is in impeccable condition and has all the modern updates that people would want, including central air, an elevator and an updated heating system," Petkanas says.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Linda Shoemaker, former Huntington High School marching band Music teacher who 'made things happen' dies at 76
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says New York stands Gov: 26-member team heads to Florida
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Forecaster: Dorian too far to know impact on LI
A woman looks at the damage to a September weather preview: How will LI fare this year?
Paul McElderry, a Wading River resident who works Going the extra mile: LI's 'extreme commuters'
Giants linebacker Jake Carlock moves downfield on special LIers Carlock, O'Hagan don't survive Giants' cut
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search