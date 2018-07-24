TODAY'S PAPER
Famous garden tied to $2.59M Brookville home

This 1937 Brookville home has English gardens by

This 1937 Brookville home has English gardens by designers from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A brick Colonial in Brookville sits on a property with English gardens by designers from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. It is on the market for $2.59 million. 

The five-bedroom home, with five full bathrooms and two half-baths, was built in 1937 and comes with original decorative moldings, restored and expanded 20 years ago by Long Island architect Michael Wallin, says Paula Weinstein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the home with Jing Sun. It was originally a two-bedroom home with staff quarters.

The home has a 10-zone heating and cooling system with radiant heat. There are stables on the 2.13-acre property that are used for storage and a three-car garage next to the stables. 

