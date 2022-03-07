Albertson's schools, short commute draw homebuyers from the city
THE SCOOP With a population of just about 5,200, Albertson boasts rich amenities, including the lush 12-acre Clark Botanic Gardens. "It is truly a jewel in Albertson," says Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Peter J. Zuckerman, adding that the gardens have a greenhouse and are open year-round.
The botanic gardens host special events, such as plant sales and a "Spooky Walk" for adults and older kids and a "Not So Spooky Walk" on Halloween.
Other popular spots in the community are the Albertson VFW, which serves the veteran community, Shelter Rock Public Library, with a variety of programs, and John D. Caemmerer Park.
Situated just north of the great Hempstead Plains, Albertson was settled as farmland in the mid-17th century. The hamlet, which was named for Townsend Albertson, an early settler who owned a farm and gristmill, is home to Searing-Roslyn United Methodist Church, the oldest Methodist church on the Island, and the Center for Disability Services, which provides educational and employment programs and support.
The housing stock is predominantly Colonials, with some split-levels and ranches. Home prices range from about $600,000 for a two-bedroom Colonial to $1.6 million for new construction with four to five bedrooms.
Many Albertson residents have moved from New York City, attracted to the Herricks School District, said Yelena Borukhov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
"It’s close to everything," says Borukhov. "It’s walking distance to the L.I.R.R., walking distance to the shops, walking distance to the schools. It’s very family friendly."
Perin George, a 30-year resident of the hamlet, agrees. "The neighbors look out for each other all the time," she said.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Jan. 31, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022, there were 59 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $485,000 and the high was $1.47 million. During that period a year earlier there were 61 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000. The price range was $420,000 to $1.48 million.
OTHER STATS
Town North Hempstead
Area 0.7 square mile
ZIP code 11507
Population 5,220
Median age 45.6
Median household income $128,116
Median home value $765,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Albertson $308
School districts, graduation rates Mineola (97%), Herricks (98%), Roslyn (97%)
Park John D. Caemmerer Park
Libraries Shelter Rock, The Bryant
Hospitals St. Francis Hospital, North Shore University Hospital
Transit NICE Route 23
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 26 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1.95 million
With four bedrooms and 2½ baths, this renovated 2,772-square-foot center-hall Colonial features wide wrought-iron front doors, a cathedral ceiling, open floor plan, custon kitchen and family room with wet bar. Taxes are $18,494. Anthony Lo Verme, Blue Brick Real Estate, 718-614-8349.
$1.229 million
At 2,600-square feet, this stucco four-bedroom, 3½-bath home has an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and finished basement. The home, on a quiet block, is on a 0.11-acre lot with a brick patio. Taxes are $25,534. Raj Jaggi and Rachna Bhatia, Voro Real Estate, 516-996-3633.
$799,000
This renovated three-bedroom, one-bath house is set on a tree-lined street. The 0.06-acre lot is fenced in and features a gazebo with built-in movie screen and projector. Taxes are $10,260. Yelena Borukhov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-621-3555.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.45 million
Edgemere Dr.
Style High ranch
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 3
Built 1963
Lot size 0.38 acre
Taxes $25,219
+/- List price -$138,000
Days on market 198
$820,000
Beverly Dr.
Style Expanded Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1949
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $16,403
+/- List price -$30,000
Days on market 140
$520,000
Lynton Rd.
Style Exp Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1951
Lot size 0.14 acre
Taxes $12,472
+/- List price -$15,000
Days on market 66
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 10
Price range $759,000 to $1.95 million
Tax range $10,260 to $27,562