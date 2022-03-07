Albertson's schools, short commute draw homebuyers from the city

THE SCOOP With a population of just about 5,200, Albertson boasts rich amenities, including the lush 12-acre Clark Botanic Gardens. "It is truly a jewel in Albertson," says Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Peter J. Zuckerman, adding that the gardens have a greenhouse and are open year-round.

The botanic gardens host special events, such as plant sales and a "Spooky Walk" for adults and older kids and a "Not So Spooky Walk" on Halloween.

Other popular spots in the community are the Albertson VFW, which serves the veteran community, Shelter Rock Public Library, with a variety of programs, and John D. Caemmerer Park.

Situated just north of the great Hempstead Plains, Albertson was settled as farmland in the mid-17th century. The hamlet, which was named for Townsend Albertson, an early settler who owned a farm and gristmill, is home to Searing-Roslyn United Methodist Church, the oldest Methodist church on the Island, and the Center for Disability Services, which provides educational and employment programs and support.

The housing stock is predominantly Colonials, with some split-levels and ranches. Home prices range from about $600,000 for a two-bedroom Colonial to $1.6 million for new construction with four to five bedrooms.

Many Albertson residents have moved from New York City, attracted to the Herricks School District, said Yelena Borukhov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"It’s close to everything," says Borukhov. "It’s walking distance to the L.I.R.R., walking distance to the shops, walking distance to the schools. It’s very family friendly."

Perin George, a 30-year resident of the hamlet, agrees. "The neighbors look out for each other all the time," she said.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 31, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022, there were 59 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $485,000 and the high was $1.47 million. During that period a year earlier there were 61 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000. The price range was $420,000 to $1.48 million.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 0.7 square mile

ZIP code 11507

Population 5,220

Median age 45.6

Median household income $128,116

Median home value $765,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Albertson $308

School districts, graduation rates Mineola (97%), Herricks (98%), Roslyn (97%)

Park John D. Caemmerer Park

Libraries Shelter Rock, The Bryant

Hospitals St. Francis Hospital, North Shore University Hospital

Transit NICE Route 23

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 26 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.95 million

With four bedrooms and 2½ baths, this renovated 2,772-square-foot center-hall Colonial features wide wrought-iron front doors, a cathedral ceiling, open floor plan, custon kitchen and family room with wet bar. Taxes are $18,494. Anthony Lo Verme, Blue Brick Real Estate, 718-614-8349.

$1.229 million

At 2,600-square feet, this stucco four-bedroom, 3½-bath home has an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and finished basement. The home, on a quiet block, is on a 0.11-acre lot with a brick patio. Taxes are $25,534. Raj Jaggi and Rachna Bhatia, Voro Real Estate, 516-996-3633.

$799,000

This renovated three-bedroom, one-bath house is set on a tree-lined street. The 0.06-acre lot is fenced in and features a gazebo with built-in movie screen and projector. Taxes are $10,260. Yelena Borukhov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-621-3555.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.45 million

Edgemere Dr.

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3

Built 1963

Lot size 0.38 acre

Taxes $25,219

+/- List price -$138,000

Days on market 198

$820,000

Beverly Dr.

Style Expanded Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1949

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $16,403

+/- List price -$30,000

Days on market 140

$520,000

Lynton Rd.

Style Exp Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $12,472

+/- List price -$15,000

Days on market 66

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 10

Price range $759,000 to $1.95 million

Tax range $10,260 to $27,562