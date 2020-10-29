A South Shore community situated on the bay with a view of barrier beaches, Amityville is a small but independent village with its eye on the future.

The village, which celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, is embarking on a master plan, including plans to improve its downtown.

"People love it here because it has that small-town feel and a very strong sense of community, which you can't spell without unity," Mayor Dennis Siry said.

Amityville Beach on the mainland and Tobay Beach and Gilgo State Park on the barrier island provide outdoor spaces, as do Tanner Park and Pearsall Park.

Part of what makes Amityville charming is its nautical history, said Joan Donnison, president of the Bay Village Civic Association. "Boating is probably the most cherished activity," she said. "We are the village on the bay!"

The community also has new development in Avalon Bay, an apartment and condominium complex being built on the former Brunswick Hospital site at 366 Broadway.

Greybarn, a mixed-use commercial and 500-luxury rental unit complex on a 20-acre site at 805 Broadway in Amityville, opened in 2016.

Jerry O’Neill, real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties, has lived in Amityville most of his life and said many people want to buy property on the creeks, canals and the bay.

With varied real estate, from condo developments to tree-lined streets with big properties and stately homes, "You can pretty much find anything you want if you come to Amityville," O'Neill said.

But it’s the active community organizations and being in an incorporated village that creates a real sense of community, he said, adding, "You live in Amityville for a few years, you get to know a lot of people."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 12 condos and co-ops on the market in Amityville.

SALE PRICES

Between Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2020, there were 153 home sales with a median sale price of $389,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $15,000 (for a lot) and the high was $1,150,000. During that period a year earlier there were 195 home sales with a median sale price of $365,000. The price range was $68,000 to $875,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area square miles 2.1

Population 9,452

Median age 46.3

Median household income $100,690

Median home value $436,900 (2018 ACS)

Monthly LIRR ticket $363

School districts Amityville Union Free School District

SOURCES U.S. Census Bureau, 2018 American Community Survey 2018 Estimates, LIRR

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,295,000

This raised split-level waterfront property with a separate cottage house was built in 1954 and features four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, and an 800-square-foot dock. The house sits on a 0.47-acre lot. Taxes are $22,032. Derek Eisenberg, Continental Real Estate Group, 516-458-4241

$619,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor features a formal dining room, two fireplaces and a grand master suite complete with a separate dressing room. Taxes are $16,544. Rosemarie Bozza, Above Board Real Estate, 631-264-7700.

$425,000

Built in 1948, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape sits on a 0.28-acre lot and includes an eat-in kitchen and a fireplace in the living room. Taxes are $11,779. Jerry O’Neill, Signature Premier Properties, 631-842-8400.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,150,000

Address Grand Central Avenue

Style Victorian

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 2020

Lot size 0.43 acre

Taxes $19,000

+/- list price $-$45,000

Days on market 396

$765,000

Address South Bay Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1911

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $17,380

+/- list price $0

Days on market 53

$355,000

Address Benjoe Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1954

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $7,399

+/- list price -$4,999

Days on market 114

$195,000

Address Marilyn Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1941

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $5,921

+/- list price -$5,000

Days on market 61

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 47

Price range $1,299,990 to $89,990

Tax range $29,816 to $3,249