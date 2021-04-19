THE SCOOP

The Village of Atlantic Beach and the unincorporated area of Atlantic Beach Estates are on the western end of the South Shore barrier island that is home mostly to Long Beach. The land is a product of a 1920s reclamation project that dredged sand from the adjacent Reynolds Channel.

It’s a quiet, pleasant community, says long-term resident Ira Frank, who owns Atlantis Personal Training, a village business. "Obviously, it’s more beautiful during the summer season when people take advantage of the beach, and the bay for those who enjoy boating," he says. "In the winter, it’s very sleepy."

Summer residents make up most of the population, he says. "When people find this nice, quiet spot only 30 minutes from the city, they lose interest in going further to the Hamptons."

What separates the village from the unincorporated area is beach access, says Annett Ellis of Annett C. Ellis Realty. "Atlantic Beach Estates residents aren’t allowed to use the village beach entrances, but Atlantic Beach Estates residents have their own beach club," Ellis says.

Homebuyers here are mostly from New York City, she says, adding that the Estates is a younger community that offers mostly ranches, Colonials or splits. "The village homes were mostly Mediterranean-style which homeowners are totally changing," Ellis says. "Most buyers [are] tearing them down and putting up Contemporaries."

"The village has a great sense of community," Mayor George Pappas says. "We have a village-funded and volunteer resident-run community garden that is thriving. Sales and donations go to local food pantries."

The village recently paved Ocean Boulevard and built new parking medians with plantings, he said.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market and it is priced at $959,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 29, 2020, and March 31, 2021, there were 41 home sales with a median sale price of $860,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $560,000 and the high was $3,575,000. During that period a year earlier there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $765,000. The price range was $452,500 to $2,100,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 0.5 square mile

ZIP code 11509

County Nassau

Population 1,317

Median age 55

Median household income $131,250*

Median home value $865,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Long Beach $308

School district Lawrence

Graduation rate 78% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Scott Drive Park

Library Peninsula Library, Lawrence

Hospitals Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, and St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Far Rockaway

Transit Nassau Inter-County Express bus route 33

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 23 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3,325,000

Sitting on direct oceanfront property, this two-story three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home is in the gated Pebble Cove community complex. Amenities include a private beach and pool with daily chair and umbrella set-up services. Common charges $1,400. Taxes $31,751. Annett Ellis, Annett C Ellis Realty, 516-239-2846.

$2,199,000

This four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Contemporary home on a cul-de-sac in the Water Club gated community features multiple cathedral ceilings, a high-end kitchen. The lower level has a large den, an office and the laundry room. Several luxury services come with ownership. Taxes are $22,935. Renee Weinberg, Realty Connect US, 516-714-3606.

$1,450,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom bayfront home includes a 150-foot pier equipped with water and electric hookups, a fishing station, a floating dock and a stairway to a private beach. The interior offers two living rooms, two kitchens and two covered porches. Taxes $30,515. Rhonda Healy, Verdeschi & Walsh Realty, 516-431-6160.

RECENTLY SOLD

$3,575,000

Address Bay Boulevard

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4½

Built 2003

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $25,489

+/- list price -$125,000

Days on market 362

$999,999

Address Richard Street

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1949

Lot size 0.23 acre

Taxes $19,484

+/- list price +$124

Days on market 202

$650,000

Address Flamingo Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1952

Lot size 0.15-acre

Taxes $8,653

+/- list price -$35,000

Days on market 156

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 20

Price range $825,000 to $10,900,000

Tax range $9,500 to $30,400