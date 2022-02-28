Babylon buzzes downtown and relaxes on the water

THE SCOOP Throughout the year, there are beautiful sights to behold around Babylon, says Susan Palazzolo, who moved to the village 10 years ago. In spring, Argyle Lake is dotted with blooming cherry blossom trees. Summertime brings hanging flower-filled baskets that grace the village streets and in winter, lampposts are decked out with green and white lights.

Palazzolo loves the serenity of Argyle Lake and the shopping nights held several times a year, where streets are closed to traffic and restaurants open outdoors with live music.

Topping her list of favorite things are the sunsets over the water. "I love to drive down to the Babylon pier and look out onto the Great South Bay," she says. The village is about a 15-minute drive to the ocean beaches at Robert Moses State Park.

Residents pay village taxes, which cover the bayfront community pool, tennis court, train station parking, garbage pickup from the home, rather than the curb, and a pristine downtown area, says real estate agent Steven Rainone of Netter Real Estate. "The amenities that you receive from Babylon village taxes are [worth] double or triple what you pay," he says.

Its array of eclectic restaurants and mom-and-pop shops give Babylon a homey, retro aura, Rainone says. "It feels warm and fuzzy."

Once a summer resort with 11 hotels, Babylon village was originally known as Huntington South, but earned its current name from its American Hotel tavern, nicknamed Babylon for its bawdy reputation.

The village was home to Guglielmo Marconi, who invented wireless shore-to-ship communications, the precursor to the radio, and was the birthplace of the Cuban Giants, the first African American baseball club.

Since Babylon is one of the older towns on Long Island, the housing stock includes many vintage homes, such as Victorians, as well as split levels, high ranches, Colonials and some condos. Home prices range from about $440,000 to $3 million and up.

In addition to Argyle Park, with its waterfalls and waterfowl, popular village spots include the Argyle Theatre, which hosts musicals, comedy shows and Equity productions, the circa 1803 Nathaniel Conklin House and the Babylon Village Historical Society museum.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are three condos and co-ops on the market, ranging from $329,000 to $529,000.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2022, there were 189 home sales with a median sale price of $588,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $232,750 and the high was $2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 178 home sales with a median sale price of $531,250. The price range was $295,000 to $3.3 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 2.4 square miles

ZIP code 11702

Population 12,188

Median age 41.3

Median household income $131,134

Median home value $599,995

Monthly LIRR ticket from Babylon $363

School districts, graduation rates Babylon (91%), West Babylon (91%), North Babylon (92%)

Parks Argyle Park, Southards Pond Park

Libraries Babylon, West Babylon, North Babylon

Hospitals Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 20, 42

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 94 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$920,000

Set on a cul-de-sac off Great South Bay, this waterfront contemporary has 31 feet of bulkhead on Foster’s Creek. There are three bedrooms, 2½ baths, hardwood floors, wood-paneled ceilings, a spiral staircase, and a lower-level wet bar. Taxes are $24,575. James McKenna, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-673-6800.

$810,000

This 2,000-square-foot waterfront home features three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood paneling in the kitchen. The 0.10-acre lot boasts panoramic views of the bridge over Great South Bay and the Fire Island lighthouse from first- and second-floor decks. Taxes are $13,862. Brad Wilson, Jones Hollow Realty Group, 833-465-6637.

$615,000

Built in 1951, this three-bedroom, 1½ bath ranch was recently updated with radiant-heated floors, granite counters in the eat-in-kitchen, and a new full bath. The 1,551-square-foot home on a 0.22-acre lot has a full basement and attic. Taxes are $13,653. Heather Malone and Danielle Fricano, Coach Real Estate Associates, 631-567-8500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.3 million

25 Deeringwood Ln.

Style Farm ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1954

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $25,441

+/- List price -$200,000

Days on market 91

$780,000

Deer Park Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3 full, 1 half

Built 1979

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $16,702

+/- List price -$19,900

Days on market 99

$420,000

Nehring Ave.

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1

Built 1950

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $9,919

+/- List price +$41,000

Days on market 88

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 25

Price range $329,000 to $3.95 million

Tax range $3,331 to $45,384