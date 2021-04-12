Baiting Hollow offers country life close to shopping hub
THE SCOOP
Looking out onto the Long Island Sound, the 3.2-square-mile hamlet of Baiting Hollow is home to a vineyard, farmland, beaches, golf courses and residential properties. The properties span seasonal rustic waterfront cottages to traditional Colonials, ranch homes, condo complexes and sprawling residential horse farms.
The pastoral landscapes with rolling hills are not far from Riverhead’s Route 58 commercial strip, which has plenty of retail outlets, according to Stephan Mandresh, associate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Baiting Hollow has also become the gateway to the North Fork," he says, with fewer homebuyers worried about commuting distances. "With businesses allowing working from home, why not choose the most beautiful setting possible?" he asks.
This agricultural and residential area also offers the Riverhead Town-operated Reeves Beach, says Dawn Thomas, director of community development at the Town. "It is a pristine beach with views of the Connecticut shoreline and… is a hidden gem," she says.
Baiting Hollow derives its bucolic name from early travelers’ use of a pond where they "baited" or watered their horses, according to Newsday archives.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 3 condos on the market ranging in price from $420,000 to $465,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Jan. 31, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 52 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $50,000 and the high was $2,200,000. During that period a year earlier there were 39 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $63,000 to $837,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Riverhead
County Suffolk
Area 3.2 square miles
ZIP code 11933
Population 1,731
Median age 56.1
Median household income $94,167
Median home value $530,000*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Riverhead $500
School district Riverhead
Graduation rate 76%
Library Baiting Hollow Library
Hospital Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead
SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
*Based on 32 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS.
NOW ON THE MARKET
$699,000
Sitting on a 0.66-acre lot, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has hardwood floors and casement openings between common areas on the first floor. The centerpiece of the backyard is the in-ground pool and paver surround. Taxes are $13,564. Amanda Capobianco, Ike Israel, Richmond Realty Corp., 631-727-5500.
$599,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch with central air conditioning, radiant heated floors, an in-ground pool and Trex decking is ideal for entertaining. Taxes are $10,675. Daniel P. Byrne, Megan Burgos, Fresh Start Properties, 516-775-0043.
$420,000
This two-bedroom, 2½- bathroom condominium unit In The Knolls complex offers a deck off each bedroom and the living room. Community amenities include a beach, pool, tennis court, pickleball court, workout room and clubhouse. Taxes are $5,100. Victoria Henry, Petrey AB Corp., 516-371-3339.
RECENTLY SOLD
$952,000
Address Founders Path
Style Postmodern
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3
Built 1997
Lot size 1.2 acres
Taxes $25,378
+/- list price -$47,490
Days on market 118
$439,900
Address Park Road
Style Two-story
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1945
Lot size 0.13 acre
Taxes $7,726
+/- list price -$10,000
Days on market 132
$180,000
Address Oakleigh Avenue
Style Cottage
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1955
Lot size 0.45 acre
Taxes $6,288
+/- list price -$29,100
Days on market 303
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 13
Price range $94,900 to $7,245,000
Tax range $1,240 to $24,481