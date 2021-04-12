Baiting Hollow offers country life close to shopping hub

THE SCOOP

Looking out onto the Long Island Sound, the 3.2-square-mile hamlet of Baiting Hollow is home to a vineyard, farmland, beaches, golf courses and residential properties. The properties span seasonal rustic waterfront cottages to traditional Colonials, ranch homes, condo complexes and sprawling residential horse farms.

The pastoral landscapes with rolling hills are not far from Riverhead’s Route 58 commercial strip, which has plenty of retail outlets, according to Stephan Mandresh, associate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "Baiting Hollow has also become the gateway to the North Fork," he says, with fewer homebuyers worried about commuting distances. "With businesses allowing working from home, why not choose the most beautiful setting possible?" he asks.

This agricultural and residential area also offers the Riverhead Town-operated Reeves Beach, says Dawn Thomas, director of community development at the Town. "It is a pristine beach with views of the Connecticut shoreline and… is a hidden gem," she says.

Baiting Hollow derives its bucolic name from early travelers’ use of a pond where they "baited" or watered their horses, according to Newsday archives.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 3 condos on the market ranging in price from $420,000 to $465,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Jan. 31, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 52 home sales with a median sale price of $475,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $50,000 and the high was $2,200,000. During that period a year earlier there were 39 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $63,000 to $837,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Riverhead

County Suffolk

Area 3.2 square miles

ZIP code 11933

Population 1,731

Median age 56.1

Median household income $94,167

Median home value $530,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Riverhead $500

School district Riverhead

Graduation rate 76%

Library Baiting Hollow Library

Hospital Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

*Based on 32 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS.

NOW ON THE MARKET

$699,000

Sitting on a 0.66-acre lot, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has hardwood floors and casement openings between common areas on the first floor. The centerpiece of the backyard is the in-ground pool and paver surround. Taxes are $13,564. Amanda Capobianco, Ike Israel, Richmond Realty Corp., 631-727-5500.

$599,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch with central air conditioning, radiant heated floors, an in-ground pool and Trex decking is ideal for entertaining. Taxes are $10,675. Daniel P. Byrne, Megan Burgos, Fresh Start Properties, 516-775-0043.

$420,000

This two-bedroom, 2½- bathroom condominium unit In The Knolls complex offers a deck off each bedroom and the living room. Community amenities include a beach, pool, tennis court, pickleball court, workout room and clubhouse. Taxes are $5,100. Victoria Henry, Petrey AB Corp., 516-371-3339.

RECENTLY SOLD

$952,000

Address Founders Path

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1997

Lot size 1.2 acres

Taxes $25,378

+/- list price -$47,490

Days on market 118

$439,900

Address Park Road

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1945

Lot size 0.13 acre

Taxes $7,726

+/- list price -$10,000

Days on market 132

$180,000

Address Oakleigh Avenue

Style Cottage

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1955

Lot size 0.45 acre

Taxes $6,288

+/- list price -$29,100

Days on market 303

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 13

Price range $94,900 to $7,245,000

Tax range $1,240 to $24,481