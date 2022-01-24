With deep ties to the waterfront, Baldwin Harbor is also near shops, restaurants

THE SCOOP Baldwin Harbor is a residential, seaside community where homes were constructed in sections that used to be boatyards and marshes. The hamlet is the southernmost portion of neighboring Baldwin, located within the Milburn Creek-Middle Bay area and between Oceanside and Freeport. It has finger canals throughout the community that open to Baldwin Bay, and is a perfect location for boaters and those who enjoy other water activities, says Erik Mahler, owner of Mahler Realty, a family business in Baldwin since 1953.

In the 1800s, the area was a busy shipping port, and also sustained farming, fishing and clamming, according to Doris Lister, a member of the Baldwin Historical Society and historian for the oldest church in the area, First Church Baldwin UMC, established in 1810. Lister says that marshing, the practice of cutting salt grasses to feed livestock, allowed for a symbiotic relationship between baymen and farmers. In the 1920s summer bungalows and clam shacks were built there, but Baldwin Harbor officially became a residential community in the 1950s when the marsh was filled in to allow for high ranch and split level homes, says Paul Conforti, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Baldwin Harbor starts south of Atlantic Avenue, and within the hamlet are four neighborhoods, including Old Baldwin Harbor, New Baldwin Harbor and Open Bay, all developed after WWII. The fourth is Bay Colony, a 10-square block neighborhood developed in the 1930s that has its own marina, beach club and civic association and homes with larger properties than the newer areas.

A starter home in Baldwin Harbor is about $500,000, though the old clam digger shacks, one-bedroom cottages, can be found for about $375,000. Most homes sell for up to $750,000, with some going as high as $2 million, Mahler says.

A highlight of the hamlet is Baldwin Park on Baldwin Bay, with racket courts, athletic fields and hiking and biking paths, which sustained severe damage during Superstorm Sandy. A $4.5-million, state-funded shore restoration project is underway to create new bulkheading, natural shoreline stabilization, walking paths and kayak and paddleboard launching areas.

According to Mahler, the only commercial businesses in Baldwin Harbor are a car wash, deli and Sonny’s Canal House, a waterfront restaurant. But there are numerous restaurants and a shopping center on nearby Atlantic Avenue. Mahler, who grew up in Baldwin, says he has always seen both hamlets as one interchangeable community. "But it’s the proximity to the park and recreation, shopping, and the junior high school and elementary school that are great. Wherever you are in Baldwin Harbor, you're only about five blocks away from basically anything."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 30, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $655,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $515,00 and the high was $835,000. During that period a year earlier there were 15 home sales with a median sale price of $609,000. The price range was $330,000 to $1.2 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 1.2 square miles

ZIP code 11510

Population 7,623

Median age 44.5

Median household income $124,959

Median home value $705,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Baldwin $308

School district, graduation rate Baldwin Union Free School District (95%)

Park Baldwin Park

Library Baldwin Public Library

Hospital Mount Sinai South Nassau

Transit NICE Route 35

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov *Based on 7 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$949,000

This 2,372-square-foot high ranch built in 1966 is on a dead-end street in the Bay Colony neighborhood on Baldwin Bay on 0.13 acre. The first floor has a family room with a fireplace, bedroom, summer kitchen, office, two full bathrooms, covered deck and laundry room. The second floor has a formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, living room with sliders to an upper deck, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s also a walkout pier with a deepwater dock. Taxes are $13,593. Paul Conforti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-623-4500.

$789,990

With 117-feet of waterfront with deep water mooring, this four-bedroom high ranch is in move-in condition. Built in 1966, the house has been updated. The lower level has a laundry room, den with fireplace, summer kitchen and full bathroom. The upper level has water views from the kitchen, and a formal dining room, living room with vaulted ceiling, a primary suite with a sunroom, two new bathrooms and two more bedrooms. The lot size is 0.25 acre. Taxes are $17,728. Gail Carillo and Brandi Everett, Team Carillo of Coldwell Banker American Homes, 631-994-9799.

$630,000

Built in 1916, this waterfront Colonial with bulkheading and a floating dock has an open concept first-floor layout with cathedral ceilings, and updated roof, siding, windows, and heating system. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is on 0.09 acre on a dead-end street. A finished basement has an outside entrance, and there’s also back deck. Taxes are $11,994. Erik and Tracey Mahler, Mahler Realty, 516-223-3111.

RECENTLY SOLD

$835,000

Bertha Drive

Style Split level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1959

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $12,364

+/- List price +$86,000

Days on market 130

$705,000

Howard Blvd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1961

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $13,383

+/- List price +$5,001

Days on market 153

$610,000

Van Buren Pl.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1928

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $6,957

+/- List price +$11,000

Days on market 129

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 5

Price range $630,000 to $949,000

Tax range $17,728 to $11,994