Buying in Bayport, where boating and baseball rule

THE SCOOP Bayport, bordering the Great South Bay, is a “close-knit community where everybody just takes care of each other,” says Town of Islip Councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen, a Bayport resident for 16 years.

A waterfront community featuring marinas and a beach, the hamlet is a boaters’ haven, Mullen adds. “Most people who live in Bayport have a boat,” she says.

The area also boasts a highly regarded school district. In September, Bayport High School was named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, earning the designation of being an “exemplary high-performing school.”

Shopping in the area includes a strip mall along Montauk Highway, which features a Jersey Mike’s Subs that opened just last week. To potentially add a wider variety of stores, the Town of Islip is also considering a “hamlet study on the zoning within the [Bayport] business district because, right now, a lot of it is industrial and business, so there are a lot of gas stations,” Mullen says.

Known as “a hamlet with history,” Bayport has century-old homes scattered throughout the area, says Bryn Elliott of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is also the Bayport-Blue Point Chamber of Commerce membership committee chairman. The hamlet also features a mix of Colonials, ranches, Capes and split-levels. Prices, he adds, range from the high-$300,000s to more than $1 million, with many of the higher-priced homes on the waterfront.

In addition to the existing condos in the area, Elliott says, two 55-and-over communities are in development in the area. Bayport Meadows Estates, with 148 town houses, and The Vineyards at Blue Point, a 280-home complex on the outskirts of Bayport, are both being constructed along Sunrise Highway.

Attractions in the area include Bayport Beach, which has a gazebo, a fishing dock, a playground and nearby boat ramps. The Bayport Aerodrome, featuring antique aircrafts, features Long Island’s last remaining public grass airfield, according to the Bayport Aerodrome Society website. Parks include Bayport Memorial and Bayport Commons, which has baseball fields that Mullen says are in the process of being updated and beautified for the hamlet’s substantial Little League community. “For such a small town, baseball is huge,” she says, adding that in 2013 and 2014 the Bayport High School varsity baseball team won back-to-back state championships.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS

There is one condo on the market, for $372,500.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2016, and Nov. 30, 2017, there were 78 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $230,000 and the high was $2 million. During that period a year earlier there were 76 home sales with a median sale price of $418,750. The price range was $182,000 to $1.299 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Bayport High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area 3.7 square miles

ZIP code 11705

Population 8,896

Median age 42.9

Median household income $81,955

Median home value $430,000

LIRR to NYC From Sayville, 76 to 100 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $391

School district Bayport-Blue Point

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$710,000

KAYWOOD COURT After 134 days on the market, this five-bedroom Colonial sold for $49,000 less than its asking price. The house, with water views, was built in 1973. The open floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an L-shaped center island. The master suite includes a full bathroom. The 1.1-acre property, on a cul-de-sac, includes an attached two-car garage and an in-ground pool. The taxes are $20,656.

$595,000

SYLVAN AVENUE Originally listed for $647,500, this four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold in November after 374 days on the market. The 2000 house includes a living room, a family room with cathedral ceilings, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a center island. The master suite has a bathroom and two walk-in closets. The house also has an unfinished basement and an attached two-car garage. The 100-by-300-foot property, with taxes of $17,665, includes a front porch, a back deck and an in-ground pool.

$375,000

FIRST AVENUE This three-bedroom expanded Cape sold in October after 233 days on the market. The house, which was built in 1958, includes 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. The main level of the house includes a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a master bedroom and a full bathroom. On the upper level are two additional bedrooms. The house also has a partially finished basement. The 75-by-107-foot property, with taxes of $10,315, boasts an attached one-car garage, a back deck and an in-ground pool.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$369,900 This two-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, features a living room with a fireplace and a granite eat-in kitchen with Cherrywood cabinets. The 80-by-100-foot property includes a one-bedroom apartment. Taxes: $10,975. Karen Gole, New Horizons Realty of Long Island, 631-395-4747

Trade-Up

$650,000 This three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Postmodern includes a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a den. The 0.92-acre property features a basement and a detached four-car garage with a loft. Taxes: $19,304. Joyce Roe, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-235-8621

High-End

$949,900 This five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sits on a 2.1-acre waterfront property and includes 200 feet of bulkhead and a 125-foot dock. The house boasts a living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a great room. Taxes: $24,569. Cheryl Zeranti, Realty Connect USA, 631-834-0770

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 19

Price range $359,000-$1.875 million

Tax range $10,761-$35,038