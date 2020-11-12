Belle Terre likes to stay residential, naturally

THE SCOOP

The rustic, wooded roads in Belle Terre have no sidewalks or streetlights, and that’s the way residents of the incorporated village like it, according to Mayor Bob Sandak.

The 576-acre community is purely residential, with no retail outlets. The village does not allow professional offices in private homes either, Sandak says. "This is a very quiet, wooded North Shore community…with one-acre zoning."

Municipal projects recently completed include updating the John W. Knapp Beach restrooms and showers to make them handicapped-accessible, and road maintenance continues, he says.

Belle Terre was established in 1912 when New York City real estate developer Dean Alvord set out to turn the Long Island Sound peninsula into a mainstay of wealth and privilege. The economic consequences of World War I left Alvord bankrupt, but not before he graced the land with a name that means "beautiful Earth" in French. The village incorporated in 1930.

The community has a diversity of home styles, according to Alexia Poulos, a salesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "You can find every architectural style — midcentury modern to Tudor revival to postmodern," Poulos says. "Currently, there’s a lot of renovations or expansions going on to meet the needs of today’s families."

Amenities in Belle Terre include the park on Park Lane and Knapp Beach, which is on the Long Island Sound and open exclusively to Belle Terre residents, Sandak says, adding, "There are cabanas available and racks for kayaks and canoes plus a summer camp for kids is offered each summer."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos or co-ops in Belle Terre.

SALE PRICES

Between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020, there were 9 home sales with a median sale price of $780,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $525,000 and the high was $1,145,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 9 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $540,000 to $2,7250,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 0.9

ZIP code 11777

Population 681

Median age 49.6

Median household income $205,000

Median home value $799,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $405

School district Port Jefferson

Graduation rate 97% (NYS average 83%)

Parks Park on Park Lane

Library Port Jefferson Free Library

Attractions John W. Knapp Beach

Hospitals St. Charles Hospital, Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson) and Stony Brook University Hospital

Transit None in Belle Terre; Suffolk County Transit bus routes 61, 62, 60, 69, 76 go through Port Jefferson, Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Co. (Port Jefferson)

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nice.com

*Based on 5 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$3,986,000

With five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-baths and a "loaded" pool house, this 7,000-square-foot home on 1.98 acres is all about estate living. The house has multiple entertainment areas, high ceilings, detailed woodwork, a pool and pool house, and a theatre room. Taxes are $38,499. Alexia Poulos, Carol Acker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-751-6000.

$1,287,000

With nearly more windows than walls, this 6,000-square-foot Contemporary home on a 1.09-acre lot offers four bedrooms, 3½-bathrooms and is bright and airy. There's a high-end kitchen, two fireplaces, a wraparound deck, and an indoor swimming pool surrounded by glass sliders. Taxes are $24,598. Jolie Powell, Jolie Powell Realty, 631-473-0420

$774,900

This classic center hall Colonial sits on a 1.18-acre lot on a cul-de-sac and has four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The large master suite has access to a second bedroom appropriate for a nursery of office. Both the formal living room and formal dining room have large bowed windows. There is an attached two-car garage and a detached one-car garage. Taxes are $17,132. Jules Costello, Warren Real Estate of Ithaca, 607-257-0666.

RECENTLY SOLD

$925,000

Address Soundview Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1979

Lot size 1.6 acres

Taxes $19,685

+/- list price -$250,000

Days on market 924

$720,000

Address Cliff Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1972

Lot size 1.27 acres

Taxes $16,245

+/- list price -$4,496

Days on market 184

$750,000

Address Soundview Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1960

Lot size 1.01 acre

Taxes $16,435

+/- list price -$49,000

Days on market 91

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 7

Price range $630,000 to $10,000,000

Tax range $15,556 to $65,000