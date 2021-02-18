Blue Point offers waterfront living, great schools

THE SCOOP

A summer hot spot on the Great South Bay, Blue Point offers a waterfront lifestyle and high-achieving schools, a winning combination that has turned visitors into residents.

Known for its bay beaches, fishing piers, namesake oysters and a Blue Ribbon school district, the community also offers great restaurants, parks and is conveniently near big box shopping, says Barbara Leogrande, a broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "All of this coupled with a small-town, friendly lifestyle makes Blue Point a highly desirable place to live," she says.

Amenities abound. You can fish at Corey Beach, take nature walks at Blue Point Nature Preserve, or remember local heroes at the Blue Point Veterans Memorial Park. "Blue Point is … a short boat ride to Fire Island," says Jillian Mays of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Still, it’s the people that make Blue Point special, says Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley, a local resident. "The people of Blue Point will always be there for you," he says. "They’re very communal and family-oriented."

Residents await the opening of the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, a new 28,573-square-foot facility and community center scheduled to open in fall 2021.

That will likely boost property values, Foley predicts. "It’s a place where people can go to socialize, have quiet time to educate themselves, and enjoy many different waves of technology," Foley says. "By investing in our community with the library/community center, it will encourage young couples to come."

Blue Point is also home to Blue Point Brewery’s annual Cask Ales Festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID, and usually draws thousands of people.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $462,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $309,900 and the high was $1,200,000. During that period a year earlier there were home sales with a median sale price of $445,000. The price range was $310,000 to $1,500,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 1.69 square miles

ZIP code 11715

Population 4,583

Median age 44.2

Median household income $122,639

Median home value $470,000

Monthly LIRR $405

School district Bayport-Blue Point

Parks Blue Point Nature Preserve, Blue Point Veterans Memorial Park, Corey Creek, North Corey Park

Library Bayport-Blue Point Library

Hospitals Brookhaven Memorial Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus line S40

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, Suffolk County Transit, NYS Education Department

*Based on 11 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,559,000

This waterfront property sitting on a 1.14-acre lot features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an in-ground gunite pool with a Jacuzzi. Taxes are $26,897. Edie Esposito and Jillian Mays, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-627-4440

$764,000

Sitting on a 0.34-acre lot, this newly constructed three-bedroom, three-bathroom property features a finished basement, white oak floors, and lots of natural light. Taxes to be determined. Barbara Leogrande, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-589-8500

$436,500

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom cape, which has an offer pending, sits on a 0.27-acre lot and comes with a full unfinished basement and a large two-car garage. Taxes are $10,268. Leesa Haas, Leesa Byrnes Realty Inc., 631-589-2000

RECENTLY SOLD

$325,000

Address E. Edwards Lane

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1947

Lot size .023

Taxes $9,301

+/- list price -$34,999

Days on market 309

$420,000

Address Eatondale Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1970

Lot size .49 acres

Taxes $10,690

+/- list price +$10,110

Days on market 106

$495,000

Address Atlantic Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1984

Lot size .41 acres

Taxes $13,645

+/- list price +$6,000

Days on market 4

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 6

Price range $409,900 to $1,559,000

Tax range $7,947 to $26,897