Bohemia, former equestrian community, praised for its 'real hometown feel'
THE SCOOP
“Bohemia was a sleepy little town that’s grown so much,” says real estate agent Matthew Arnold.
Once horse country, the Suffolk County hamlet has become popular with homebuyers looking for new houses on large plots of land — many of them former equestrian centers sold off to developers.
“There are still some equestrian properties in the area, but the change began in the 1990s,” says Arnold, of Netter Real Estate. Most new homes, he says, are on either a half- or full acre.
A 1.52-acre horse property in Bohemia, listed for $699,000, includes a riding ring arena, a stable with six stalls, a paddock, a tack room and a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. On the other end of the scale, four of the 19 properties for sale in the hamlet are mobile homes, priced between $129,000 and $139,000.
The Connetquot River State Park Preserve is a precious resource. About 2,300 acres, or 70%, of the preserve lie within the boundaries of the hamlet, according to George Gorman, regional director with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
“This park preserve is incredibly beautiful, where residents of Bohemia take advantage of spectacular seasonal changes, as well as wildlife sightings, while walking the trails. It brings them back to the way Long Island used to be.”
The Connetquot High School borders the park, says Gorman, and during the fall and spring when school is in session, there are always high school track groups running through the preserve.
“Bohemia is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” says Suffolk County Legis. Anthony A. Piccirillo. “It’s a blue-collar community that has a real hometown feel.”
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are four condos on the market ranging in price from $310,000 to $505,000.
SALE PRICES
Between July 1, 2019, and July 15, 2020, there were 70 home sales with a median sale price of $420,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $238,000 and the high was $749,990. During that period a year earlier, there were 95 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $235,000 to $738,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Islip
Area square miles 8.7
ZIP code 11716
Population 9,293
Median age 41.4
Median household income $90,908
Median home value $415,000*
Monthly ticket $405
School district Connetquot. 2019 high school graduation rate: 97%; graduation rate for students with disabilities 87%; graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students 91%; students earning advanced Regents diplomas 63%; students earning Regents diplomas 30%
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR
*Based on 19 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$749,900
The tall, two-story formal living room sets the tone for the rest of this 4,200-square-foot five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Victorian. There is also a formal dining room and state-of-the-art kitchen overlooking a den with a fireplace. The finished basement has a full bathroom and a separate entrance from the outside. Matthew Arnold, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100.
$499,999
This expanded ranch is larger than it appears. Packed into its 2,139 square feet are a formal living room and dining room, a den with a fireplace, a large family room, an eat-in kitchen and a sunroom. That’s in addition to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The roof and HVAC system are new. Look for the in-ground pool around the back. Lisa Hendrickson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-589-8500.
$125,000
Fresh off a major renovation, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in the Bunker Hill mobile home park features new windows, a new kitchen, a master bedroom with a full bath with Jacuzzi, skylights and architectural molding. Personal financial conditions must be met before purchase. The $950 monthly maintenance fee includes taxes, water, and snow and trash removal. Louise Buchanan, Coldwell Banker Realty, 631-588-9090.
RECENTLY SOLD
$495,000
Address 8th Street
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1971
Lot size 0.25 acre
Taxes $11,369
+/- list price -$4,000
Days on market 62
$480,000
Address Lincoln Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms 4
Built 1963
Lot size 0.45 acre
Taxes $13,381
+/- list price -$9,000
Days on market 105
$407,500
Address Norman Drive
Style Expanded ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 1½
Built 1969
Lot size 0.25 acre
Taxes $11,137
+/- list price -$12,499
Days on market 110
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 21
Price range $129,000 to $749,000
Tax range $7,967 to $15,780