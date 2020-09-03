THE SCOOP

“Bohemia was a sleepy little town that’s grown so much,” says real estate agent Matthew Arnold.

Once horse country, the Suffolk County hamlet has become popular with homebuyers looking for new houses on large plots of land — many of them former equestrian centers sold off to developers.

“There are still some equestrian properties in the area, but the change began in the 1990s,” says Arnold, of Netter Real Estate. Most new homes, he says, are on either a half- or full acre.

A 1.52-acre horse property in Bohemia, listed for $699,000, includes a riding ring arena, a stable with six stalls, a paddock, a tack room and a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. On the other end of the scale, four of the 19 properties for sale in the hamlet are mobile homes, priced between $129,000 and $139,000.

The Connetquot River State Park Preserve is a precious resource. About 2,300 acres, or 70%, of the preserve lie within the boundaries of the hamlet, according to George Gorman, regional director with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“This park preserve is incredibly beautiful, where residents of Bohemia take advantage of spectacular seasonal changes, as well as wildlife sightings, while walking the trails. It brings them back to the way Long Island used to be.”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Connetquot High School borders the park, says Gorman, and during the fall and spring when school is in session, there are always high school track groups running through the preserve.

“Bohemia is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” says Suffolk County Legis. Anthony A. Piccirillo. “It’s a blue-collar community that has a real hometown feel.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are four condos on the market ranging in price from $310,000 to $505,000.

SALE PRICES

Between July 1, 2019, and July 15, 2020, there were 70 home sales with a median sale price of $420,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $238,000 and the high was $749,990. During that period a year earlier, there were 95 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000. The price range was $235,000 to $738,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area square miles 8.7

ZIP code 11716

Population 9,293

Median age 41.4

Median household income $90,908

Median home value $415,000*

Monthly ticket $405

School district Connetquot. 2019 high school graduation rate: 97%; graduation rate for students with disabilities 87%; graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students 91%; students earning advanced Regents diplomas 63%; students earning Regents diplomas 30%

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 19 home sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$749,900

The tall, two-story formal living room sets the tone for the rest of this 4,200-square-foot five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Victorian. There is also a formal dining room and state-of-the-art kitchen overlooking a den with a fireplace. The finished basement has a full bathroom and a separate entrance from the outside. Matthew Arnold, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100.

$499,999

This expanded ranch is larger than it appears. Packed into its 2,139 square feet are a formal living room and dining room, a den with a fireplace, a large family room, an eat-in kitchen and a sunroom. That’s in addition to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The roof and HVAC system are new. Look for the in-ground pool around the back. Lisa Hendrickson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-589-8500.

$125,000

Fresh off a major renovation, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom mobile home in the Bunker Hill mobile home park features new windows, a new kitchen, a master bedroom with a full bath with Jacuzzi, skylights and architectural molding. Personal financial conditions must be met before purchase. The $950 monthly maintenance fee includes taxes, water, and snow and trash removal. Louise Buchanan, Coldwell Banker Realty, 631-588-9090.

RECENTLY SOLD

$495,000

Address 8th Street

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1971

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $11,369

+/- list price -$4,000

Days on market 62

$480,000

Address Lincoln Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4

Built 1963

Lot size 0.45 acre

Taxes $13,381

+/- list price -$9,000

Days on market 105

$407,500

Address Norman Drive

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1969

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $11,137

+/- list price -$12,499

Days on market 110

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 21

Price range $129,000 to $749,000

Tax range $7,967 to $15,780