Brightwaters, which translates from the American Indian word, wohseepee, for sunlit ponds or bright waters, began as a settlement of 100 homes between 1908 and 1918, according to Newsday’s Our Towns publication.

Over the decades, a canal was dug, lakes created, and paths, bridges and walkways built.

The community today is a charming hamlet with old-fashioned values, says Meg Smith of Meg Smith and Associates Real Estate. "The homes are of different architecture types and with lots of history," Smith says. The area was home to movie stars who performed in silent movies filmed at Vitagraph Studios in nearby Bay Shore, Smith says.

Mayor John Valdini says the village board is concerned about maintaining or restoring historical infrastructure such as the gazebos, bridges and the cascade. "A lot of iconic things that are over 100 years old need to be restored," Valdini says. "Two of our three bridges have been restored. And last year the cabin in the park was restored through donations of labor and materials. It was a $175,000 project that we got done for free."

Most Brightwaters businesses are at the downtown intersection of Orinoco Drive and North Windsor Avenue, known as the four courners. They include a deli, pizzeria, dry cleaners, bakery, a real estate agency, an insurance company, a jewelry store, three restaurants, a pub that’s about to open, a liquor store, a dance studio and nail salons, according to Valdini.

"A lot of people don’t know we exist," Valdini says. "Once they see the lakes, canals, and parks, they realize it’s a special place."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos on the market in Brightwaters.

SALE PRICES

Between July 30, 2019, and July 30, 2020, there were 46 home sales with a median sale price of $585,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $340,000 and the high was $980,000. During that period a year earlier there were 53 home sales with a median sale price of $580,000. The price range was $349,000 to $1,113,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area square miles 1

ZIP code 11718

Population 3,069

Median age 48.2

Median household income $122,857

Median home value $575,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $405 from Bay Shore

School district Bay Shore. High school graduation rate 89%; Regents diploma 44%

Parks Walker Beach, Gilbert Park, Wohseepee Park

Library Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library

Hospitals Southside Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Transit Suffolk County Transit Bus lines 2A, S42, S45 pass near Brightwaters. LIRR Montauk line.

Annual events (in a typical year) include Village Block Party, Snapper Tournament, Halloween Parade, Village Garage Sale, Easter Egg Hunt, Movie Nights on The Beach, Adult Volleyball League, Clambake on the Beach, Ice Cream Socials

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com

*Based on 11 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,199,000

Full of old-world charm, this historical home with six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths offers updates in its 3,974 square feet of living space and was built by architect Henry Hornbostel, who built the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. The interior features include wood-paneled walls, terra-cotta flooring and a solarium. Taxes are $23,581. Craig Maerki, Meg Smith and Associates, 631-647-7013

$899,000

Sitting on a 0.35-acre lot, this Colonial with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths offers coffered ceilings in the main living room (which also has a fireplace), polished wood floors, servants’ quarters and a large temperature-controlled wine cellar. The master bedroom has a spiral staircase and massive stonework in the bathroom. Taxes are $25,463. Annette Mina, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631 581-8855

$449,000

With a Mediterranean exterior, this 1,911-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on a flat 0.34-acre lot and offers wood floors, a first-floor master bedroom with a newly renovated bathroom and 200 amp electric service. The windows have been replaced and the kitchen appliances are four years old. A long driveway leads to a two-car garage. Taxes are $13,900. Diane Betz, Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates, 631-241-0298

RECENTLY SOLD

$980,000

Address East Concourse

Style Center Hall Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 4

Built 1818

Lot size 0.47 acre

Taxes $23,124

+/- list price -$220,000

Days on market 392

$585,000

Address Peters Boulevard

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1931

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $11,546

+/- list price +$16,000

Days on market 58

$465,000

Address Pine Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1956

Lot size 0.16 acre

Taxes $11,871

+/- list price -$14,000

Days on market 84

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 9

Price range 449,000 to $1,199,000

Tax range $12,062 to $25,463