"A close-knit but welcoming community" is how associate broker Wendy Liotti, of Rowan Realty, describes Carle Place, a hamlet in the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County.

"Life in Carle Place revolves around the schools," she says. "The elementary, middle and high schools are adjoining, with the track and fields in the middle."

The big news here is Amazon’s plans to build a warehouse. "Through several meetings with various neighborhood stakeholders, Amazon has clearly demonstrated that they care about our community," says town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. "As they set up shop in a long vacant facility, we are pleased to welcome them to the town."

The popular Charles J. Fuschillo Park will also benefit from a revamping. The town is looking into renovating the playground and recreational areas to build upon what already exists and add amenities for children and adults alike, according to a spokesperson.

The community derives its name from Silas Carle, a pharmaceuticals merchant who in the 1800s built a showy home here that became known as "the Carle place." That became the official name in 1916. In 1946, some 600 homes were built over 19 acres in the area. The homes served as the prototype for what became the massive Levittown development nearby, according to Newsday archives.

The original Levitt Capes and Colonials have mostly been modified, expanded or flattened and rebuilt, Liotti says. "Prices are now between $600,000 and mid-800,000s for what, not too long ago, were $500,000 to $700,000," she says.

Between Jan. 31, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $557,500, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $427,875 and the high was $1,125,000. During that period a year earlier there were 33 home sales with a median sale price of $520,000. The price range was $280,000 to $995,000.

Town North Hempstead

Area 0.9 square miles

ZIP code 11514

Population 4,694

Median age 41.6

Median household income $82,344

Median home value $565,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Carle Place

Parks Charles J. Fuschillo Park, school playgrounds

Library Westbury Memorial Public Library

Hospitals NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow

Transit Nassau Inter-county Express bus routes 22, 27

SOURCES: 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.org

*Based on 18 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

$755,000

This 2,500-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial features a large stone fireplace, skylights, radiant heat flooring in the bathrooms and an extra-large kitchen and main bedroom. Taxes are $18,935. Nancy A. Jarvis , Daniel Gale Associates, 516-334-3606.

$649,000

This five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial offers a great room with large openings between rooms, fully tiled bathrooms and an in-ground irrigation system. Taxes are $15,630. Michelle Jarvis, Daniel Gale Associates, 516-334-3606.

$559,000

This Cape turned Colonial has five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, sits on a 0.14-acre mid-block lot and offers large common-space areas. Taxes are $13,702. Lauren Magalhaes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-354-6500.

$1,125,000

Address Peachtree Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2020

Lot size 0.15 acre

Taxes n/a

+/- list price +$63,000

Days on market 73

$747,500

Address Willow Lane

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1947

Lot size 0.21 acre

Taxes $20,263

+/- list price -$21,500

Days on market 357

$639,000

Address Terrace Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1951

Lot size 0.14 acre

Taxes $13,209

+/- list price $0

Days on market 83

Number of listings 7

Price range $595,000 to $755,000

Tax range $8,093 to $18,935