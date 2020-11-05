THE SCOOP

If you’re a stickler for social graces, Cedarhurst is your place. Tucked into southwest Nassau County, it is a community with a hometown feel "where people still say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’," says real estate agent Lorraine Rachimi Chanin, of Five Town Homes Realty.

The community — which is in the Five Towns area that includes Lawrence, Woodmere, Inwood and Hewlett — was originally called Ocean Point and was part of Queens. The name changed to Cedarhurst in 1884, and 15 years later the community became part of Nassau County. Cedarhurst eventually incorporated as a village in 1910 — after complaints about road conditions, according to Newsday archives.

The village offers a wealth of shopping outlets. "Central Avenue has a lovely mix of stores," says Chanin. "It’s a nice little shopping mecca, especially on Sundays. There are so many people out and about."

The village has managed to keep taxes low, Mayor Ben Weinstock says. "Taxes are low principally because we manage our expenditures frugally, and we have a significant amount of parking spots that generate money over the year," Weinstock says. There are about 2,000 parking spots for almost 240 retail outlets.

Completed municipal projects in and around Cedarhurst include road resurfacing and the beautification of a triangular lot on West Broadway, Weinstock says. "But the crown jewel of the Five Towns is Andrew J. Parise Park," with its playgrounds, one of which is handicapped-accessible, the mayor says. It also has water spray parks, basketballs courts and baseball fields, and an extensive program of weekly summer concerts funded by sponsors.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are four co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,000 to $249,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $735,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $350,000 and the high was $1,860,000. During that period a year earlier there were 30 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000. The price range was $464,000 to $1,650,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 0.7

ZIP code 11516

Population 7,670

Median age 27.8

Median household income $107,440

Median home value $802,750*

Monthly LIRR ticket $270

School district Lawrence and several private schools

Graduation rate Lawrence 81%, NYS average 83%

Parks Andrew J. Parise Park

Library Peninsula Public Library in nearby Lawrence

Hospitals St. John’s (Far Rockaway), Mercy Hospital (Rockville Centre), Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)

Transit Nassau Inter County Express bus route 31

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com

*Based on12 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$979,000

A center hall Colonial on a 0.14-acre lot, this five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was built in 1995 and comes with a large master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room. Common area spaces include an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a living room and a separate den. The basement is finished. Taxes are $9,516. Joan Hardoon, Five Town Homes Realty, 516-569-5710.

$759,000

Sitting on a 0.13-acre corner lot, this four-bedroom, three-bath brick Colonial features a walk-up attic, a fireplace and a finished basement. The priced was recently lowered by $40,000. Taxes are $8,775. Peter Heskiel, Pin It Realty, 516-239-7940

$219,950

Amenities like a large window in the new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a granite counter and a completely tiled bathroom come with this newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom second-floor co-op unit. The monthly common charge is $666. Lorraine Rachimi Chanin, Century 21 American Homes, 516-302-8500.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,110,000

Address Trysting Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathroom 4½

Built 1948

Lot size 0.11 acre

Taxes $16,969

+/- list price +$11,000

Days on market 58

$565,000

Address Arlington Place

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1955

Lot size 0.12 acre

Taxes $6,365

+/- list price -$30,000

Days on market 368

$169,000

Address Cedarhurst Avenue, H-3

Style Co-op

Bedrooms 1

Bathrooms 1

Built 1954

Lot size n/a

Common charge $736

+/- list price -$6,000

Days on market 140

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 15

Price range $129,000 to $999,800

Tax range $6,935 to $9,516