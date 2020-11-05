Cedarhurst a polite, affordable community where people still say 'please'
THE SCOOP
If you’re a stickler for social graces, Cedarhurst is your place. Tucked into southwest Nassau County, it is a community with a hometown feel "where people still say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’," says real estate agent Lorraine Rachimi Chanin, of Five Town Homes Realty.
The community — which is in the Five Towns area that includes Lawrence, Woodmere, Inwood and Hewlett — was originally called Ocean Point and was part of Queens. The name changed to Cedarhurst in 1884, and 15 years later the community became part of Nassau County. Cedarhurst eventually incorporated as a village in 1910 — after complaints about road conditions, according to Newsday archives.
The village offers a wealth of shopping outlets. "Central Avenue has a lovely mix of stores," says Chanin. "It’s a nice little shopping mecca, especially on Sundays. There are so many people out and about."
The village has managed to keep taxes low, Mayor Ben Weinstock says. "Taxes are low principally because we manage our expenditures frugally, and we have a significant amount of parking spots that generate money over the year," Weinstock says. There are about 2,000 parking spots for almost 240 retail outlets.
Completed municipal projects in and around Cedarhurst include road resurfacing and the beautification of a triangular lot on West Broadway, Weinstock says. "But the crown jewel of the Five Towns is Andrew J. Parise Park," with its playgrounds, one of which is handicapped-accessible, the mayor says. It also has water spray parks, basketballs courts and baseball fields, and an extensive program of weekly summer concerts funded by sponsors.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are four co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,000 to $249,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $735,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $350,000 and the high was $1,860,000. During that period a year earlier there were 30 home sales with a median sale price of $740,000. The price range was $464,000 to $1,650,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area square miles 0.7
ZIP code 11516
Population 7,670
Median age 27.8
Median household income $107,440
Median home value $802,750*
Monthly LIRR ticket $270
School district Lawrence and several private schools
Graduation rate Lawrence 81%, NYS average 83%
Parks Andrew J. Parise Park
Library Peninsula Public Library in nearby Lawrence
Hospitals St. John’s (Far Rockaway), Mercy Hospital (Rockville Centre), Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)
Transit Nassau Inter County Express bus route 31
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, nicebus.com
*Based on12 closings in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$979,000
A center hall Colonial on a 0.14-acre lot, this five-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was built in 1995 and comes with a large master suite with its own bathroom and dressing room. Common area spaces include an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a living room and a separate den. The basement is finished. Taxes are $9,516. Joan Hardoon, Five Town Homes Realty, 516-569-5710.
$759,000
Sitting on a 0.13-acre corner lot, this four-bedroom, three-bath brick Colonial features a walk-up attic, a fireplace and a finished basement. The priced was recently lowered by $40,000. Taxes are $8,775. Peter Heskiel, Pin It Realty, 516-239-7940
$219,950
Amenities like a large window in the new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a granite counter and a completely tiled bathroom come with this newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom second-floor co-op unit. The monthly common charge is $666. Lorraine Rachimi Chanin, Century 21 American Homes, 516-302-8500.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,110,000
Address Trysting Place
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathroom 4½
Built 1948
Lot size 0.11 acre
Taxes $16,969
+/- list price +$11,000
Days on market 58
$565,000
Address Arlington Place
Style Split-level
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 3½
Built 1955
Lot size 0.12 acre
Taxes $6,365
+/- list price -$30,000
Days on market 368
$169,000
Address Cedarhurst Avenue, H-3
Style Co-op
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms 1
Built 1954
Lot size n/a
Common charge $736
+/- list price -$6,000
Days on market 140
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 15
Price range $129,000 to $999,800
Tax range $6,935 to $9,516