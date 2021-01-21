Laid-back Center Moriches offers quiet life, open spaces
THE SCOOP
Looking out on Moriches Bay is an old-fashioned South Shore community that evokes the past. "When I speak with people ...[from out of town] who see Center Moriches, they say it feels like they’re going back 60 years in time," says Steve Monzeglio of BrookHampton Realty.
With its low traffic and slower pace, the area has become desirable, he says.
Contributing to that appeal may be the more than 300 acres of open space purchased by the Town of Brookhaven in the Moriches Bay area, says Brookhaven Town Councilman Daniel J. Panico, a Center Moriches resident. "We’ve preserved so much open space that you’re not going to see any more widespread commercial sprawl," he says.
"There’s a nice mix of old and new homes with the pricier ones either bayfront or creekfront," Monzeglio says. Run by the Town of Brookhaven, Webby's Beach on Moriches Bay has a new look with picnic areas and a playground. "It’s become a very popular part of Center Moriches," Monzeglio says. "When you go down there any summer night, people are using the facility. It’s become a real asset to the community."
The area was once home to many large waterfront hotels, Panico says. "Center Moriches was the Gold Coast of Brookhaven. It was a hustling, bustling community 100 years ago," he says. "A lot of the hotels on the shoreline were destroyed either by fire or the 1938 hurricane."
New to the retail business scene in Center Moriches are Moriches Field Brewing Co. and Lucharitos, a Mexican indoor/outdoor eatery.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between Nov. 30, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, there were 117 home sales with a median sale price of $425,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $199,000 and the high was $1,040,000. During that period a year earlier there were 116 home sales with a median sale price of $399,495. The price range was $130,000 to $1,650,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
Area 5 square miles
ZIP code 11934
Population 7,584
Median age 42.1
Median household income $106,892
Median home value $471,514*
Monthly LIRR ticket from Mastic-Shirley $461
School district Center Moriches
Parks Neville Park, Terrell River County Park, Flight 800 Memorial Park
Library Center Moriches Free Public Library
Nearest hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead, and Long Island Community Hospital, East Patchogue
Transit Suffolk County Transit bus route 66
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, moovitapp.com
*Based on 69 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$4,295,000
Sitting on more than three acres of bayfront property, this eight-bedroom, 4½-bathroom three-level Victorian home offers 9,000 square feet of European-inspired luxury living, including seven fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, a 40-foot in-ground pool and 383 feet of bulkheading. Taxes are $36,525. Robert Canberg, Catherine Canberg, Compass Greater NY, 212-913-9058.
$749,000
Situated on a 0.5-acre deep water creekfront lot, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom Colonial was built in 1950 and has wood floors, a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace, and a front porch and rear deck with Trex decking. Updates include a new heating system, a hot-water heater and a rebuilt chimney. Taxes are $10,234. Lisa Stevens, BrookHampton Realty, 631-878-0500.
$399,999
Built in 1972, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial home, which has an accepted offer, was renovated in 2005, with wood floors throughout and a wood-burning stove. The house has an eat-in kitchen, second-floor central air conditioning, and a two-car attached garage adjacent to a large paver patio in the backyard. Taxes are $7,861. Elaine McGlynn, Signature Homes of New York, 631-909-7200.
RECENTLY SOLD
$580,000
Address Lake Avenue
Style Expanded Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1950
Lot size 0.85 acre
Taxes $9,838
+/- list price +$1,000
Days on market 96
$555,000
Address Old Neck Road
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1957
Lot size 0.26 acre
Taxes $11,025
+/- list price -$40,595
Days on market 126
$415,000
Address Nugent Street
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1978
Lot size 0.36 acre
Taxes $9,048
+/- list price -$4,000
Days on market 62
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 29
Price range $340,000 to $8,950,000
Tax range $6,280 to $44,000