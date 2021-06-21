Centereach called the heart of LI, packed with shopping centers

THE SCOOP

Centereach, which shares a ZIP code with South Setauket, is eight square miles of housing and shopping centers that line Middle Country Road, one of three major roadways. "We’re always working on issues to develop and support small businesses along Middle Country Road," says Kevin LaValle, Town of Brookhaven councilman.

Centereach is "the heart of Long Island and convenient to everything," says Rebecca Bumb-Duffy of Keller Williams Realty Elite, who describes the community as diverse and middle class. "Like most places, prices went up in Centereach but are now starting to level off," she says. Center hall Colonials are the most popular home style in the area, she says. The Centereach Complex at Hawkins and Hammond roads is among the best parks in the Town of Brookhaven, LaValle says. Facilities include a pool, spray park, pickleball and tennis courts, beach volleyball and basketball courts, and a walking trail and playground.

Another jewel, Bumb-Duffy says, is the Centereach branch of the Middle Country Public Library on Eastwood Boulevard, which is a hub for parents, seniors and children.

The recent surge in home sales has helped reduce the number of zombie homes in the area, which are being bought and renovated, LaValle says, adding, "It’s been a very good thing."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are two condos on the market priced at $525,000 and $599,000.

SALE PRICES

Between April 30, 2020, and May 31, 2021, there were 345 home sales with a median sale price of $410,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $150,000 and the high was $870,000. During that period a year earlier there were 346 home sales with a median sale price of $375,000. The price range was $185,000 to $770,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 8 square miles

ZIP code 11720

Population 31,493

Median age 37.9

Median household income $107,184

Median home value $421,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Ronkonkoma $405

School district Middle Country, Three Village

Graduation rate Middle Country 91%, Three Village 96% (NYS average 85%)

Parks Centereach Complex, Staff Sergeant James D. McNaughton Memorial Park

Library Middle Country Public Library

Hospitals Stony Brook University Hospital, Mather Hospital, St. Charles Hospital, Port Jefferson

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus routes 6A, 6B, 57, 58, 59, 63

NOW ON THE MARKET

$649,990

The 2,580-square-foot interior of this five-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded Cape has new hardwood floors, high hats, central air conditioning, 200 amps service, a 30-year architectural roof and more. Taxes $10,500. Lina Lopes, Maresca Visone, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-758-2552.

$519,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has undergone a major renovation, and the new homebuyers will have time to customize a few interior features. Some highlights include second floor washer and dryer and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Taxes $8,070. Christina Rieckehoff, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5160.

$379,000

Fresh off a renovation, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch offers new hardwood floors, a new kitchen and newer siding, roof, windows and central air conditioning. A long concrete driveway leads to a 1½-car detached garage. Taxes $10,301. Kevin Collins, Tanya Korzan, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5160.

RECENTLY SOLD

$740,000

Address S. Coleman Road

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 2006

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $6,107

+/- list price +$15,100

Days on market 446

$501,527

Address Fawn Lane

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1962

Lot size 0.35 acre

Taxes $9,216

+/- list price +$41,537

Days on market 108

$385,000

Address Hammond Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1990

Lot size 0.77 acre

Taxes $9,674

+/- list price +$15,100

Days on market 81

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 49

Price range $150,000 to $879,000

Tax range $4,429 to $22,005