Hilly Centerport offers eateries, beaches, trails, but few homes for sale
THE SCOOP
Looking out on Northport Harbor, Centerport is a hilly 2.1-square-mile hamlet much of which is on a peninsula. "In Centerport you either live on the top, bottom or middle of a hill," says Sal Ammirati, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The hamlet, between Northport and Huntington, has its own variety of neighborhood shops and eateries, beaches, trails and quick access to downtowns like Northport Village and Huntington, according to Chad Lupinacci, Huntington Town supervisor.
The inventory of homes on the market is at a sustained low, says Ammirati, who cites a home that sold for $470,000 in September 2019 and then sold for $570,000 a year later with no improvements. "It’s a very slim market," Ammirati says.
A pair of adult bald eagles took up residence near Centerport’s Mill Pond in 2017 and are "Centerport’s most famous residents now," Ammirati says. They have since produced seven eaglets, are sitting on three more eggs and have drawn worldwide attention, says Rob Schwartz, who created a live cam and a Facebook page that has 16,700 fans. "Between COVID and the political scene, we needed something to bring us together, and these eagles did," Schwartz says.
Improvements are underway. "Projects were recently funded to shore up roads, and Environmental Open Space and Park funds were approved to replace old playground equipment and adult outdoor fitness equipment at our beaches," Lupinacci says in an email.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are no condos on the market.
SALE PRICES
Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 101 home sales with a median sale price of $665,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $369,000 and the high was $2,337,500. During that period a year earlier, there were 104 home sales with a median sale price of $642,500. The price range was $315,000 to $2,150,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Huntington
Area 2.1 square miles
ZIP code 11721
Population 6,288
Median age 50,7
Median household income $141,976
Median home value $740,000*
Monthly LIRR $363 from Greenlawn
School district Harborfields
Parks Phragmites Park, Betty Allen Nature Preserve, Centerport Beach park, Fleets Cove Beach park
Library Harborfields Public Library
Hospitals Huntington Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit System bus line H30
Attractions Vanderbilt Museum, Mansion & Planetarium, Camp Alvernia, Centerport eagles
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org
*Based on 67 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,449,000
A custom-built Hamptons-style home on a half-acre lot on Little Neck peninsula, this four-bedroom, 6½-bath home offers 4,600 square feet of living space plus an in-ground heated gunite pool, an eight-person hot tub, a cabana, and deeded beach rights and mooring. Taxes are $29,665. Laura Zambratto, Mandy Antolli, Daniel Gale Agency, 631-692-6770.
$749,900
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch was renovated with an open floor plan that includes the kitchen, living room and dining room. Amenities include an office/den, a three-car garage, new HVAC and access to a private beach within walking distance. Taxes are $16,873. Dorian Schneider, Coach Real Estate, 631-427-9100.
$529,999
A cathedral ceiling and plenty of windows create an open and bright ambience in this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a 0.21-acre lot. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Taxes are $14,500. Nancy Karp, Albert Corrado, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-3606.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,650,000
Address Gina Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 5
Built 1957
Lot size 1.07 acre
Taxes $32,940
+/- list price $0
Days on market 163
$835,000
Address Blenheim Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2018
Lot size 0.20 acre
Taxes $21,177
+/- list price -$90,000
Days on market 238
$432,500
Address Mayflower Court
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1964
Lot size 0.18 acre
Taxes $11,900
+/- list price -$17,500
Days on market 117
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 22
Price range $349,000 to $3,495,000
Tax range $6,370 to $41,130