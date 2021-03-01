THE SCOOP

Looking out on Northport Harbor, Centerport is a hilly 2.1-square-mile hamlet much of which is on a peninsula. "In Centerport you either live on the top, bottom or middle of a hill," says Sal Ammirati, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The hamlet, between Northport and Huntington, has its own variety of neighborhood shops and eateries, beaches, trails and quick access to downtowns like Northport Village and Huntington, according to Chad Lupinacci, Huntington Town supervisor.

The inventory of homes on the market is at a sustained low, says Ammirati, who cites a home that sold for $470,000 in September 2019 and then sold for $570,000 a year later with no improvements. "It’s a very slim market," Ammirati says.

A pair of adult bald eagles took up residence near Centerport’s Mill Pond in 2017 and are "Centerport’s most famous residents now," Ammirati says. They have since produced seven eaglets, are sitting on three more eggs and have drawn worldwide attention, says Rob Schwartz, who created a live cam and a Facebook page that has 16,700 fans. "Between COVID and the political scene, we needed something to bring us together, and these eagles did," Schwartz says.

Improvements are underway. "Projects were recently funded to shore up roads, and Environmental Open Space and Park funds were approved to replace old playground equipment and adult outdoor fitness equipment at our beaches," Lupinacci says in an email.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos on the market.

SALE PRICES

Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021, there were 101 home sales with a median sale price of $665,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $369,000 and the high was $2,337,500. During that period a year earlier, there were 104 home sales with a median sale price of $642,500. The price range was $315,000 to $2,150,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 2.1 square miles

ZIP code 11721

Population 6,288

Median age 50,7

Median household income $141,976

Median home value $740,000*

Monthly LIRR $363 from Greenlawn

School district Harborfields

Parks Phragmites Park, Betty Allen Nature Preserve, Centerport Beach park, Fleets Cove Beach park

Library Harborfields Public Library

Hospitals Huntington Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit System bus line H30

Attractions Vanderbilt Museum, Mansion & Planetarium, Camp Alvernia, Centerport eagles

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org

*Based on 67 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,449,000

A custom-built Hamptons-style home on a half-acre lot on Little Neck peninsula, this four-bedroom, 6½-bath home offers 4,600 square feet of living space plus an in-ground heated gunite pool, an eight-person hot tub, a cabana, and deeded beach rights and mooring. Taxes are $29,665. Laura Zambratto, Mandy Antolli, Daniel Gale Agency, 631-692-6770.

$749,900

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch was renovated with an open floor plan that includes the kitchen, living room and dining room. Amenities include an office/den, a three-car garage, new HVAC and access to a private beach within walking distance. Taxes are $16,873. Dorian Schneider, Coach Real Estate, 631-427-9100.

$529,999

A cathedral ceiling and plenty of windows create an open and bright ambience in this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a 0.21-acre lot. The master bedroom is on the first floor. Taxes are $14,500. Nancy Karp, Albert Corrado, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-3606.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,650,000

Address Gina Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 5

Built 1957

Lot size 1.07 acre

Taxes $32,940

+/- list price $0

Days on market 163

$835,000

Address Blenheim Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2018

Lot size 0.20 acre

Taxes $21,177

+/- list price -$90,000

Days on market 238

$432,500

Address Mayflower Court

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1964

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $11,900

+/- list price -$17,500

Days on market 117

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 22

Price range $349,000 to $3,495,000

Tax range $6,370 to $41,130