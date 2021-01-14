Coram a big draw for affordability, easy access

THE SCOOP

Coram is a large Suffolk County hamlet popular for its central location and affordability. With few properties on the market, there is a demand for every type of housing and home style in the 14-square-mile community, says Rebecca Leuck, associate broker at Realty Connect USA.

The hamlet lacks a main street and most of the commerce happens on either Middle Country Road or Route 112, Leuck says. "There’s are some new businesses in the area," which could indicate growth by way of jobs and new residents, she says.

A plan to bring sewers to the community would enhance the commercial base and allow more restaurants and other "wet" businesses to come to the area, says Michael Loguercio, Brookhaven Town councilman. "It’s a project I’m working on," he says, adding those changes are not likely to happen in the next two years.

While residents have access to Routes 112 and 25 and can drive to the LIRR station in Ronkonkoma in 15 minutes, Coram still offers the benefit of living in a country-like setting, he says.

The area has three main shopping centers: Coram Plaza and Plaza 99 — both on Middle Country Road — and Pine Plaza on Route 112. The Coram Civic Association is working on filling business vacancies, vice president Chris Reilly says. A Taco Bell is coming to town, he says, and another fast food outlet has expressed interest in a former Astoria Bank building.

Reilly says he would like to see people unite and develop a community spirit. "A lot of that has to do with what people see," he says. "We want to get some beautification projects going."

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are nine condos and eight co-operative apartments on the market ranging in price from $99,999 to $339,999.

SALE PRICES

Between Nov. 30, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, there were 229 home sales with a median sale price of $380,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $145,300 and the high was $512,500. During that period a year earlier, there were 241 home sales with a median sale price of $345,000. The price range was $126,061 to $505,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 13.8

ZIP code 11727

Population 29,736

Median age 40.6

Median household income $82,655

Median home value $388,457

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma $405

School district Longwood, Middle Country, Comsewogue

Parks Diamond in the Pines, among others

Library Longwood Public Library

Hospitals John T. Mather Memorial Hospital and St. Charles Hospital, both in Port Jefferson, Long Island Community Hospital, East Patchogue

Transit Suffolk County Transit bus lines 61, 68, 60

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; OneKey MLS; LIRR, sct-bus.org/

*Based on 130 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$519,990

This Colonial model house, yet to be built, on Mooney Pond Road offers four bedrooms, and 2½ bathrooms. The siding, kitchen cabinetry, granite, tiles, vanities, and carpet selections are up to the homebuyers. Features include crown molding on the first floor, oak flooring and a four-car driveway. Contact agent for model location. Taxes to be determined. Debra Raimo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-589-8500.

$434,900

This three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Contemporary home comes with a legal one-bedroom apartment and a backyard suited for entertaining. There is a large patio, an above-ground pool and an enclosed outdoor bar, besides two fireplaces, central air conditioning and a two-car garage. Taxes are $10,395. Rebecca Leuck, Realty Connect USA, 631-941-4300.

$298,700

This newly renovated stucco home has three bedrooms, one bathroom and sits on a 0.22-acre lot just south of Middle Country Road. The kitchen, bathroom, roof, fencing, kitchen and driveway are all new. The backyard has a cement patio and an oversized shed with a window. Taxes are $4,589. Matt Hart, World Properties International Sea To Sky Realty, 631-961-4626.

RECENTLY SOLD

$530,000

Address Woodridge Lane

Style Victorian

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2004

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $12,727

+/- list price +$41,000

Days on market 153

$430,000

Address Bieri Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1998

Lot size 0.47 acre

Taxes $10,675

+/- list price +$25,000

Days on market 85

$285,000

Address Theodore Drive

Style Condo

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 1997

Lot size n/a

Taxes $6,997

+/- list price -$12,000

Days on market 281

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 54

Price range $99,999 to $519,990

Tax range $3,731 to $15,317